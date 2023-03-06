2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Seth Quintero reciprocates Red Bull T3 1–2

At the Dakar Rally to begin the 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship, Austin Jones beat his Red Bull team-mate Seth Quintero for victory in the T3 category. Slightly less than two months later, Quintero got to return the favour at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

Quintero won three stages including the Prologue to score his second W2RC victory after the 2022 Rallye du Maroc. His total time of 16:58:31 was the third best among all FIA entries regardless of class, only behind the T1 cars of Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Martin Prokop by half an hour.

Jones ran directly behind Quintero in the first two legs before mechanical issues caused him to lose time in the midway point, including an eighth-place finish in Stage #3. He would finish over twenty-seven minutes behind his fellow American Red Bull driver. Jones finished eighth overall for FIA cars.

While he and Jones are split in overall victories and Dakar has a bigger points payout, Quintero holds the edge by five in the standings thanks to his five combined stage wins across the first two rounds. Jones’ lone segment victory of 2023 so far came in the third day at Dakar.

“Really tough race with a few issues but good times as always in the sand out there,” said Jones, who along with Quintero and their co-drivers will return to the United States this weekend for the legendary Mint 400. “Happy to finish on the podium.”

Aliyyah Koloc, competing in her home W2RC race, finished third championship-eligible drivers. With the exception of a thirteenth in Stage #4, Koloc scored top tens in each leg and beat Jean-Luc Ceccaldi for the final spot on the W2RC podium by nearly two minutes. The reigning FIA Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas champion, she had told The Checkered Flag in December that she might consider but did not necessarily confirm a run at the full W2RC; she now sits ninth after the second round.

“It was great to finish third out of the W2RC runners,” Koloc stated. “I did not expect to get a podium finish coming into this rally, but I am really happy.”

Although Hernán Garcés and Lionel Baud finished ahead of Koloc in the overall, neither are competing for points. Mitch Guthrie, another member of the American-only Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, won two stages but placed outside the top ten overall due to multiple penalties.

Mattias Ekström, who ran the Dakar Rally in T1, had a roller coaster of a T3 début in which he flipped between strong stage finishes or bizarre misfortune. His rally began with an eighth in the Prologue after accidentally switching his Can-Am Maverick to its 2×4 configuration rather than 4×4, followed by running out of fuel in Stage #1. He bounced back by being the only non-Red Bull driver with a stage victory in Stage #2, only to suffer an enigne failure a day later that knocked him out of the overall. Ekström switched to a new engine ahead of the fourth stage, which he won but was not officially classified as such as the engine change resulted in a fifty-hour penalty for the day. A runner-up in the final leg did little in the overall as he finished last among the seventeen finishers.

Ekström’s South Racing colleague and fellow Swede Tim Marklund was also not safe from an up-and-down ADDC. Even before it began, his co-driver Oskar Andersson was unable to make the trip to the United Arab Emirates due to passport snags and ended up spending the week vacationing in Thailand. With Alexey Kuzmich by his side, Marklund battled various mechanical issues before flipping on a dune in the final stage and missing multiple waypoints as a result, but managed to reach the finish.

Despite the Red Bulls enjoying an overall strong ADDC, they were not exempt from drama either. Shortly before the rally, the team was subject to an FIA investigation that ended in a €1,000 fine for not completing their W2RC entry payments before the 1 February deadline. Cristina Gutiérrez, who races for the programme’s Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing arm and finished second in class at the 2022 ADDC, received three penalties totalling over seventy-seven hours due to a non-compliant air restrictor in her car’s engine, though delays in the hearing caused it to take place after she had started Stage #4; the ruling was effectively void when Gutiérrez retired anyway with a mechanical failure.

Dania Akeel was disqualfied for the same infraction after Stage #4 after the FIA found her restrictor had scratches that extended beyond the permitted 27-mm inner diameter. While the team insisted it was unintentional, Akeel would ultimately be the lone disqualification of the ADDC.

“I’d like to thank the team for their hard work and respect the stewards’ decision as the regulations keep the game fair for all,” commented Akeel. “The appropriate steps will be taken to have the car race ready. I’d also like to thank the sponsors for their trust and commitment to this season. Looking forward to the next round.”

T3 overall results

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Time Margin 1 302 Seth Quintero Dennis Zens Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 16:58:31 Leader 2 301 Austin Jones Gustavo Gugelmin Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 17:26:16 + 27:45 3 314 Hernán Garcés* Juan Pablo Latrach South Racing Can-Am 17:54:59 + 56:28 4 319 Lionel Baud* Lucie Baud GRallyTeam 18:26:29 + 1:27:58 5 310 Aliyyah Koloc Stéphane Duplé Buggyra Racing 19:20:09 + 2:21:38 6 317 Khalid Aljafla* Bruno Jacomy Khalid Aljafla 19:49:59 + 2:51:28 7 320 Anja van Loon* Floor Maten South Racing Can-Am 20:52:29 + 3:53:58 8 306 Jean-Luc Ceccaldi Cédric Duplé Jean-Luc Ceccaldi 21:13:55 + 4:15:24 9 308 Claude Fournier Szymon Gospodarczyk Claude Fournier 22:33:26 + 5:34:55 10 305 João Ferreira Flilipe Palmeiro X-raid Team 34:03:43 + 17:05:12 11 303 Mitch Guthrie Kellon Walch Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 35:31:32 + 18:33:01 12 315 Eduardo Pons* Mónica Plaza South Racing Can-Am 38:53:49 + 21:55:18 13 311 Erik van Loon Sebastien Delaunay South Racing Can-Am 39:12:22 + 22:13:51 14 313 Annett Fischer Annie Seel X-raid Team 41:06:16 + 24:07:45 15 322 Tim Marklund* Alexey Kuzmich South Racing Can-Am 54:07:50 + 37:09:19 16 324 Hassan Al-Sadadi* Bader Al-Ajmi R-X Sport 66:28:57 + 49:30:26 17 300 Mattias Ekström Emil Bergkvist South Racing Can-Am 91:27:40 + 74:29:09 DNF 304 Cristina Gutiérrez Pablo Moreno Huete Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing DNF N/A DNF 318 Nazar Al-Shanfari* Ali Mirza R-X Sport DNF N/A DNF 321 Glenn Brinkman* Dale Moscatt Glenn Brinkman DNF N/A DNF 323 Yungang Zi* Zengrong Wang GRallyTeam/BAIC ORV DNF N/A DSQ 309 Dania Akeel Taye Perry South Racing Can-Am DSQ N/A * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

T3 stage winners

Stage Number Driver Team Time Prologue 302 Seth Quintero Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 5:14 Stage #1 302 Seth Quintero Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 3:28:31 Stage #2 300 Mattias Ekström South Racing Can-Am 3:52:09 Stage #3 303 Mitch Guthrie Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 4:06:33 Stage #4 302 Seth Quintero Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 2:36:55 Stage #5 303 Mitch Guthrie Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 2:42:56

Overall winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time T1 207 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Overdrive Racing 16:28:06 T3 302 Seth Quintero Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 16:58:31 T4 400 Rokas Baciuška Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing 17:25:47 RallyGP 42 Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Rally Team 17:13:39 Rally2 96 Tobias Ebster* SRG Motorsports 2:36:51 Quad 174 Abdulaziz Ahli Abu Dhabi Team 22:01:51

W2RC T3 standings

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Seth Quintero 127 Leader 2 Austin Jones 122 – 5 3 Mitch Guthrie 81 – 46 4 Francisco López Contardo 55 – 72 5 Cristina Gutiérrez 52 – 75 6 João Ferreira 51 – 76 7 Jean-Luc Ceccaldi 41 – 86 8 Claude Fournier 35 – 92 9 Aliyyah Koloc 34 – 93 10 David Zille 24 – 103 11 Hélder Rodrigues 22 – 105 12 Mattias Ekström 16 – 111 13 Dania Akeel 15 – 112 14 Erik van Loon 13 – 114 15 Annett Fischer 11 – 116

Co-drivers’ standings

Rank Co-Driver Driver Points Margin 1 Dennis Zenz Seth Quintero 127 Leader 2 Gustavo Gugelmin Austin Jones 122 – 5 3 Kellon Walch Mitch Guthrie 81 – 46 4 Juan Pablo Latrach Francisco López Contardo 55 – 72 5 Pablo Moreno Huete Cristina Gutiérrez 52 – 75 6 Filipe Palmeiro João Ferreira 51 – 76 7 Cédric Duplé Jean-Luc Ceccaldi 41 – 86 8 Stéphane Duple Aliyyah Koloc 34 – 93 9 Sebastián Cesana David Zille 24 – 103 10 Gonçalo Reis Hélder Rodrigues 22 – 105 11 Arnold Brucy Claude Fournier 20 – 107 12 Emil Bergkvist Mattias Ekström 16 – 111 T-13 Szymon Gospodarczyk Claude Fournier 15 – 112 T-13 Sergio Lafuente Dania Akeel 15 – 112 15 Sébastien Delaunay Erik van Loon 13 – 114 16 Annie Seel Annett Fischer 11 – 116