World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Price takes RallyGP lead as Van Beveren scores second win

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Monster Energy Honda Rally Team

A shake-up in the World Rally-Raid Championship‘s RallyGP standings was inevitable when leader Kevin Benavides broke his femur days before the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, and Toby Price and Adrien Van Beveren were more than ready to take advantage. While Van Beveren rode off to win the ADDC for the first time, Price edged out José Ignacio Cornejo by just two seconds to take third and the top spot in the standings.

In a quirk that also affected the FIA’s top-level T1 category, the overall winner did not score a single stage win; for RallyGP, where the finishers were ultimately separated by just over ten minutes, this meant consistency and not making mistakes were of utmost importance. For example, Van Beveren’s Monster Energy Honda team-mate Pablo Quintanilla won the Prologue and Stage #1 but lost the overall lead to Van Beveren after struggling as the Stage #2 opener and finishing ninth. Quintanilla was later knocked out of the rally when his bike broke down in the penultimate leg.

Van Beveren never lost the lead after taking it from Quintanilla but faced direct resistance from Luciano Benavides, who won two stages including the fourth to close the gap to the leader by just 2:58 entering the final day with Van Beveren’s other Honda colleague Cornejo in closing distance of six minutes. Unfortunately for Benavides, the natural disadvantages of being the first bike to start the stage bit him as well and he finished seventh. Van Beveren was fifth to seal his second victory as a Honda rider after winning the Andalucía Rally to end the 2022 season.

The Frenchman is the second Honda to win the ADDC Bikes overall after the late Paulo Gonçalves in 2014. The Japanese manufacturer also has four victories in the Quads with Atif Al Zarouni (2006), Obaid Al Kitbe (2010 and 2012), and Rafal Sonik (2016).

“It was a bit frustrating not to be in the podium in the last Dakar being so close,” said Van Beveren. “Coming here and winning the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge just some weeks after the Dakar is a great feeling. This is very important for me and for the team to keep the motivation. For sure I will keep on working to get more victories but now is time to taste and enjoy the moment. Really happy with the atmosphere and spirit in the team, it is fantastic when you can win and have fun at the same time.”

Prior to the last stage, Price was sixth overall and 2:21 back of Cornejo in third, who in turn was hanging on with just twenty-four seconds on Ross Branch. Not only did Price beat Cornejo and the field to the Stage #5 victory, but he did the former by 2:21 to nip him for the last spot on the podium.

Aided by a pair of stage wins and Benavides’ absence, Price now leads the championship with forty-six points while Van Beveren trails by four. Besides his rider becoming the new RallyGP leader, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing consultant Heinz Kinigadner had another reason to celebrate as his nephew Tobias Ebster won the ADDC’s Rally2 class; Kinigadner was the first ADDC Bike winner in 1995.

“To only just make the podium by two seconds is crazy,” Price commented. “It shows the level of the riders at the moment in rally, with the results often coming down to seconds and not minutes; I think that’s really good for the championship. Lastly, the bike and the whole team have been great here in Abu Dhabi, working so hard to give us the tools we need. There’s a little bit of a gap now but then it’s on to Mexico for the next round.”

Mason Klein, Sebastian Bühler, and the non-championship rider Mohammed Al Balooshi were classified as retirements. Bühler bowed out with a mechanical problem after Stage #1 while Al Balooshi suffered an engine failure on the last day, while Klein battled clutch issues and reached the ADDC finish but did so too late. Coupled with his injuries and exit at Dakar, Klein has yet to score points for the championship though the rookie showed speed throughout the first two rounds.

Ideally, the RallyGP field would have featured thirteen riders but Benavides and 2022 W2RC champion Sam Sunderland were absent, the latter breaking his ankle two days before the Prologue. Both intend to return for the Sonora Rally in April.

RallyGP overall results

FinishNumberRiderTeamTimeMargin
142Adrien Van BeverenMonster Energy Honda Rally Team17:13:39Leader
277Luciano BenavidesHusqvarna Factory Racing17:17:57+ 4:18
38Toby PriceRed Bull KTM Factory Racing17:18:52+ 5:13
411José Ignacio CornejoMonster Energy Honda Rally Team17:18:54+ 5:15
516Ross BranchHero MotoSports17:19:56+ 6:17
610Skyler HowesHusqvarna Factory Racing17:20:02+ 6:23
72Ricky BrabecMonster Energy Honda Rally Team17:23:44+ 10:05
DNF7Pablo QuintanillaMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamDNFN/A
DNF9Mason KleinBAS World KTM Racing TeamDNFN/A
DNF14Sebastian BühlerHero MotoSportsDNFN/A
DNF25Mohammed Al Balooshi*Abu Dhabi TeamDNFN/A
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

RallyGP stage winners

StageNumberRiderTeamTime
Prologue7Pablo QuintanillaMonster Energy Honda Rally Team40:00
Stage #17Pablo QuintanillaMonster Energy Honda Rally Team3:00:15
Stage #277Luciano BenavidesHusqvarna Factory Racing3:24:50
Stage #38Toby PriceRed Bull KTM Factory Racing3:43:29
Stage #477Luciano BenavidesHusqvarna Factory Racing3:47:08
Stage #58Toby PriceRed Bull KTM Factory Racing2:45:45

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1207Yazeed Al-RajhiOverdrive Racing16:28:06
T3302Seth QuinteroRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team16:58:31
T4400Rokas BaciuškaRed Bull Can-Am Factory Racing17:25:47
RallyGP42Adrien Van BeverenMonster Energy Honda Rally Team17:13:39
Rally296Tobias Ebster*SRG Motorsports2:36:51
Quad174Abdulaziz AhliAbu Dhabi Team22:01:51

W2RC RallyGP standings

RankRiderPointsMargin
1Toby Price46Leader
2Adrien Van Beveren42– 4
3Kevin Benavides38– 8
4Luciano Benavides35– 11
5Skyler Howes34– 12
6José Ignacio Cornejo25– 21
7Pablo Quintanilla20– 26
8Ross Branch19– 27
9Daniel Sanders14– 32
10Franco Caimi11– 35
T-11Ricky Brabec9– 37
T-11Sebastian Bühler9– 37
Follow @TCFoffroad: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
Avatar photo
2448 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Yazeed Al-Rajhi becomes first Saudi ADDC winner in T1

By
4 Mins read
As trouble plagued rivals Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb, Yazeed Al-Rajhi took advantage to claim the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge T1 victory.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Stage 5 closes out W2RC Round 2

By
2 Mins read
Henk Lategan and Mansour Al_Helei got to play spoiler in the World Rally-Raid Championship as the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge wrapped up after five stages.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Stage 4 fogs up overall picture

By
3 Mins read
The penultimate leg of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge was marred by fog, and consequently not much remained clear in the way of overall favourites.