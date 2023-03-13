2023 Rallye du Maroc route revealed

In recent times, the Rallye du Maroc‘s route mainly consisted of a loop that started and ended in the same location. For 2023, however, the rally will opt for a linear path from Agadir along Morocco’s coast before heading eastwards to finish in Merzouga. The route was revealed on Friday, though specifics such as a breakdown of each stage and their lengths were not immediately disclosed.

Agadir is the capital of the Agadir-Ida Ou Tanane prefecture and a major tourist resort. It was the site of the 2022 bivouac and henceforth opened and closed that year’s rally.

The first two days on 12/13 October will be spent in Agadir before heading to Zagora, where the race will spend three days followed by 17/18 October in Merzouga. Merzouga, a village close to Morocco’s border with Algeria, is also a popular hub for tourism thanks to its proximity to Erg Chigaga, a large sea of dunes that will be included in the race.

The bivouac will be located in Zagora, approximately a midpoint for the rally in the Draa River valley.

Previously, the Rallye du Maroc had opted for the aforementioned loop format, with the 2022 edition running along the Moroccan coast. Prior to that, the route was multiple loops with the bivouac as the central start/finish location.

Registration for the race opens on 17 April. It is the fifth and final round of the World Rally-Raid Championship. Guerlain Chicherit and Skyler Howes are the defending overall winners.