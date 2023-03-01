Ganassi signs RJ Anderson, Amanda Sorensen for 2023 Extreme E

Chip Ganassi Racing will rock a new driver pairing for the 2023 Extreme E Championship as RJ Anderson, after being a substitute at the 2022 season finale, has been promoted to permanent driving duties alongside series newcomer Amanda Sorensen.

CGR had fielded the #99 for Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price since the inaugural season in 2021, and the duo scored their first win at the first Island X Prix in July 2022. Anderson filled in for LeDuc, both fellow short course Pro 4 racers, at the season-ending Energy X Prix due to scheduling conflicts, where he and Price finished sixth.

Anderson is one of the top faces in American off-road racing, having won title in both short course and desert competition as a four-time Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series champion and twice Baja 1000 victor.

“I got a small taste of Extreme E last season, and I can’t wait to be back behind the wheel of the GMC Hummer EV for 2023,” said Anderson. “I’m thrilled to head to Saudi Arabia with Amanda and the entire Chip Ganassi Racing team as we get to work and launch a successful season.”

At the age of twenty, Sorensen will be the youngest driver on the Extreme E grid. While she currently competes in Formula DRIFT, during which she became the youngest competitor when she débuted at sixteen in 2019, her roots were in short course. In 2016, she won the Lucas Oil Regional GMZ Unlimited UTV championship, after which she began pursuing drifting.

“I am honoured to join the Chip Ganassi Racing family and represent GMC on a global stage,” Sorensen commented. “The opportunity to compete alongside world-class drivers in such an innovative and sustainable series is truly exciting.”

Ganassi is the seventh team to confirm their 2023 lineup.