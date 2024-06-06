Hydro X Prix confirmed for mid-July

Extreme E‘s five-month break will end on 13/14 July with the second Hydro X Prix, once again taking place at the former Glenmuckloch open-pit coal mine on Queensberry Estate in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

“Last year’s Hydro X Prix brought both social and economic benefits to our communities and regional and national economies, while providing a new and exciting platform to showcase the country’s offer to a global audience,” said Deputy First Minister of Scotland Kate Forbes. “Extreme E shares our ambition for sustainability, renewable energy, gender equality and local conservation and I am confident this this year’s event will once again demonstrate that Scotland can provide the perfect stage for major, innovative international events like the X Prix.”

Although Glenmuckloch used to be a coal mine, the race name originates from the site being converted into a Pumped Storage Hydropower plant. PSH is used to generate energy between reservoirs on differing elevations by passing through a turbine between them both up and downstream.

The inaugural edition took place in 2023, where each Grand Final was won by X44 and Veloce Racing, respectively. It was the first Extreme E race in Scotland and the second in the United Kingdom after the 2021 Jurassic X Prix in England. The series’ Legacy Programme for the weekend was a project to help restore the River Nith and preserve its Atlantic salmon population, in collaboration with the Nith District Salmon Fishery Board.

“Heading back to the UK and Scotland for the next event of the 2024 Extreme E season is an exciting prospect for our championship,” commented series head Alejandro Agag. “It was a hugely successful event last year and we cannot wait to return to such a dramatic location for our action-packed racing series, but also one which has sustainability values at its core. Scotland is a strong voice in the adoption of a clean energy future and renewable energy sources, and our Hydro X Prix marks a great opportunity to highlight these important issues that are happening so close to home.

“We are excited to race once again and get the second half of our championship underway.”

When the 2024 schedule was revealed last December, the slot was simply left unannounced with the only known detail being that it would take place in Europe. The season began in February in Saudi Arabia. With Scotland confirmed, the series will stay in Europe for three straight rounds as Sardinia will host back-to-back Island X Prix races in September. The season wraps up in America in November.

“We are delighted to welcome the Extreme E team back to Queensberry Estate for races in their 2024 season,” offered estate director Anna Fergusson. “The news of their return is exciting for Buccleuch and the wider Dumfries and Galloway area. The 2023 races at Glenmuckloch were thrilling and Extreme E’s engagement with local young people and their environmental project on the River Nith have left a lasting legacy. For this year’s Hydro X Prix, Buccleuch will work with the Extreme E team to reach more of the community and help them leave their positive mark on the local area.”

As is the norm, the course design was not immediately revealed and will be unveiled closer to race weekend. The 2023 edition took place on a 2.67-kilometre track.