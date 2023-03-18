DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Shameer Variawa purchases Hilux Dakar developer Hallspeed

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing

The Toyota Hilux is one of the top vehicles in rally raid, having won the last two Dakar Rallies (plus a third in 2019), three FIA Cross-Country Rally World Cups, and the inaugural World Rally-Raid Championship with Nasser Al-Attiyah. The vehicle was the magnum opus of the South African company Hallspeed, founded and long operated by Glyn Hall as Toyota’s rally raid works team under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner.

From March 2023 onwards, however, Hallspeed has begun a new era under the leadership of Shameer Variawa who recently purchased the company. According to a story by Metalworking News, Hall remains involved in development and vehicle design.

Variawa is a veteran of the South African Rally-Raid Championship, having won the 2000 title as well as the premier TGRSA 1000 Desert Race three times in a row from 2008 to 2010. He has also competed at the Dakar Rally from 2019 to 2022, with his most recent endeavour being a fifteenth-place overall finish in a Hilux.

Hallspeed was founded in 1996 by Hall, who was then the general manager for Nissan Motorsport, to support Nissan’s racing activities before switching to Toyota. The company designed the Hilux for the 2012 Dakar Rally with 2009 winner Giniel de Villiers as one of its pilots; de Villiers still races a Hilux today, recently winning the 2022 SARRC championship.

The Hilux’s successes have made it a very appealing truck for those hoping to compete in the top-level T1 category and the T1+ subdivision. Sixteen drivers raced a Hilux at the 2023 Dakar Rally, and six of the top ten overall finishers were in one. A more rudimentary Hilux T1+, developed by fellow South African outfits TreasuryONE Motorsport and WCT Engineering with the hope of making the vehicle more affordable for privateers, won in its racing début last weekend at The Inland Off Road Championship.

Follow @TCFoffroad: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
Avatar photo
2509 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Eduard Pons contesting rest of W2RC ahead of Dakar debut in 2024

By
1 Mins read
Eduard Pons, rally and cross-country competitor, plans to run all four World Rally-Raid Championship rounds in 2023 ahead of racing the 2024 Dakar Rally. He finished twelfth in T3 in the first W2RC leg at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Desafio Ruta 40 route revealed

By
1 Mins read
The 2023 Desafío Ruta 40, the penultimate stage of the World Rally-Raid Championship, will run for five stages and 4,440 km from La Rioja, through Belén, and end in Salta.
Dakar

Armindo Araujo eyeing 2024 Dakar Rally debut

By
1 Mins read
Occasional World Rally Championship driver and twice PWRC champion Armindo Araújo is embarking on a rally raid programme in 2023 alongside his usual rally schedule with the hopes of competing in the Dakar Rally by next year.