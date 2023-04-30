2023 Sonora Rally: Brendan Crow wins National Enduro

Brendan Crow wasn’t planning to run the Sonora Rally at first but changed his mind in early April just weeks before the race. That turned out to be one of the best choices he could have ever made as he won the National Enduro class and was the best finishing bike in general of the National entries.
While the decision to take part came on short notice, leaving him with just three weeks to prepare compared to the roughly seven months in 2022, Crow played a masterful performance as he won by nearly an hour and twenty minutes over Francisco Alvarez. He also minimised errors to just ten minutes of penalties for speeding.
Crow scored the most stage wins with three, taking the Prologue and Stages #1 and #4, while Alvarez claimed the last. Ashley Thixton, the only other multi-time victor, placed fifth overall after having to overcome penalties and a Stage #4 crash.
“Funny that it was completely different from last year even though it was only 6 months ago,” wrote Crow. “Learned even more this year and lookin forward for more!”
Although not winning, Alvarez still claimed the Road to Dakar to receive free registration for the 2024 Dakar Rally. Crow had won Sonora’s RtD in 2022 by finishing third overall; while he did not redeem the spot to race at Dakar 2023, he is ineligible to repeat as a former winner.
Matt Sutherland joined Crow and Alvarez on the overall podium and was the only other rider to finish within two hours of the winner. Sutherland competed in the Malle Moto class for riders without assistance from teams. He and Alvarez were among seventeen Road to Dakar riders.
When limited to strictly Enduro competitors, third place is held by Mike Johnson who overcame an early clutch issue and having to race with stock suspension due to the original tuned setup being seized by customs. Johnson, the owner of Rally Comp which supplied metering devices for bikes at Sonora, raced for Chinese manufacturer Kove Moto in just their second World Rally-Raid Championship start; his team-mates Neels Theric and Sunier rode in the W2RC-sanctioned Rally2 division, the former also finishing fourth overall in his class. After Sonora, Johnson and Sutherland will immediately head to the neighbouring state of Baja California to take part in the Mexican 1000; Sutherland and Matthew Glade, who finished nineteenth overall, are part of the Ultimate Ironman Challenge for solo riders doing both events on their own.
Ben Howard, the only adventure bike rider in the sea of enduro bikes, placed thirtieth overall. Adventure bikes like his Yamaha Ténéré 700 are lager and heavier than their enduro counterparts.
“It was crazy from start to finish,” recapped Jordan Dukes, a rally raid newcomer making his Sonora début. “The drive down, crossing the border into Mexico, getting to know other competitors, learning how to use the navigation equipment, sharing the course with Legendary riders, support staff, and the course.
“Everyday had new challenges. The terrain was challenging, the heat and the distance was overwhelming.
“In the first 10 kilometers of the first day I crashed 3 times and realized I was in over my head. 1200 kilometers of racing with 2200 total bike kilometers in 6 days. Dozens of get offs, countless near life experiences, and a few broken parts.”
National Enduro overall results
|Finish
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Time
|Margin
|1
|513
|Brendan Crow
|Brendan Crow
|16:37:36
|Leader
|2
|526
|Francisco Alvarez
|Freedom Rally Racing
|17:56:38
|+ 1:19:02
|3
|501
|Matt Sutherland #
|Matt Sutherland
|18:24:08
|+ 1:46:32
|4
|543
|Mike Johnson
|Kove Moto
|19:46:22
|+ 3:08:46
|5
|526
|Ashley Thixton
|Freedom Rally Racing
|19:46:59
|+ 3:09:23
|6
|539
|Ben Lauderdale
|Diespro Adventour
|20:00:38
|+ 3:23:02
|7
|507
|Lance Webb
|Team 150 Racing
|21:10:32
|+ 4:32:56
|8
|506
|Scott Thornton
|Team 150 Racing
|21:27:18
|+ 4:49:42
|9
|532
|Ronald Venter
|Freedom Rally Racing
|21:39:54
|+ 5:02:18
|10
|517
|Devon Mahone
|Devon Mahone
|22:29:08
|+ 5:51:32
|11
|540
|Gavin Ferguson
|M2 AV Consulting
|22:42:17
|+ 6:04:41
|12
|515
|Digby Norris
|Triple F Racing
|23:21:12
|+ 6:43:36
|13
|529
|Gregorio Martos
|Freedom Rally Racing
|23:45:22
|+ 7:07:46
|14
|519
|Douglas Zacaras
|Douglas Zacaras
|23:50:42
|+ 7:13:06
|15
|511
|Mario Mendoza
|Mario Mendoza
|27:35:43
|+ 10:58:07
|16
|542
|Paul Mumford #
|Paul Mumford
|32:01:13
|+ 15:23:37
|17
|516
|Bryan Pederson
|Bryan Pederson
|38:27:44
|+ 21:50:08
|18
|523
|Jatin Jain
|Diespro Adventour
|39:17:28
|+ 22:39:52
|19
|508
|Matthew Glade #
|RallyMotoShop
|47:36:44
|+ 30:59:08
|20
|502
|Billy Trapp
|M2 AV Consulting
|50:04:34
|+ 33:26:58
|21
|510
|Hector Guerrero #
|Mocedi Racing Team
|51:38:03
|+ 35:01:27
|22
|530
|Henry Cubides
|Freedom Rally Racing
|54:36:38
|+ 37:59:02
|23
|533
|Dwain Barnard
|Freedom Rally Racing
|55:36:48
|+ 37:59:12
|24
|537
|Donald Hatton
|Freedom Rally Racing
|59:14:21
|+ 42:36:45
|25
|541
|Mike Myers
|M2 AV Consulting
|68:04:49
|+ 51:27:13
|26
|521
|Benjamin Myers #
|Benjamin Myers
|71:32:47
|+ 54:55:11
|27
|538
|Miguel Donovan
|Geek Racing
|80:42:00
|+ 64:04:24
|28
|514
|Vladimir Malyarevich #
|Vladimir Malyarevich
|81:03:07
|+ 64:25:31
|29
|536
|Jordan Dukes
|Off Piste Adventure
|81:47:37
|+ 65:10:01
|30
|528
|Ben Howard #^
|Ben Howard
|86:41:40
|+ 70:04:04
|31
|518
|John Suvanto
|John Suvanto
|88:05:05
|+ 71:27:29
|32
|505
|Ryan Nariño
|Ryan Nariño
|104:58:31
|+ 88:20:55
|33
|534
|Andreu Miró
|Andreu Miró
|105:56:36
|+ 89:19:00
|34
|520
|Alexander Kachaev #
|Alexander Kachaev
|119:10:28
|+ 102:32:52
|DNF
|503
|Matthew Ransom
|Off Piste Adventure
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|531
|Étienne Gélinas
|Freedom Rally Racing
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|527
|Juan Recio
|Freedom Rally Racing
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|504
|Patrick Reyes
|Patrick Reyes
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|509
|Weston Carr
|High Desert Adventures
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|524
|Sebastián Olarte
|Diespro Adventour
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|522
|Tibi Imbuzan
|Tibi Imbuzan
|DNF
|N/A
|DNS
|535
|Luke Stalker
|Off Piste Adventure
|DNF
|N/A
|DNS
|512
|John Henson
|Henson Factory Racing
|DNF
|N/A
# – Malle Moto rider
^ – Adventure rider
National Enduro stage winners
|Stage
|Rider
|Time
|Prologue
|Brendan Crow
|46:24
|Stage #1
|Brendan Crow
|2:33:03
|Stage #2
|Ashley Thixton
|2:12:10
|Stage #3
|Ashley Thixton
|5:24:43
|Stage #4
|Brendan Crow
|3:47:26
|Stage #5
|Francisco Alvarez
|1:33:46
Overall winners
|Class
|Number
|Competitor
|Team
|Time
|T1
|201
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|10:29:55
|T3
|302
|Mitch Guthrie
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|11:17:24
|T4
|400
|Rokas Baciuška
|Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing
|11:51:05
|RallyGP
|18
|Daniel Sanders
|Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing
|11:01:09
|Rally2
|17
|Romain Dumontier
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|11:48:21
|Rally3
|57
|Massimo Camurri
|Freedom Rally Racing
|15:59:16
|Quad
|162
|Laisvydas Kancius
|AG Dakar School
|15:33:14
|National Car/UTV
|605
|Sara Price*
|SP Motorsports
|17:14:04
|National Enduro
|513
|Brendan Crow*
|Brendan Crow
|16:37:36
|National Malle Moto
|501
|Matt Sutherland*
|Matt Sutherland
|18:24:08