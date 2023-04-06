2023 Sonora Rally competitors face over 1,200 km of racing

The 2023 Sonora Rally will run just over two thousand kilometres in total with 2,091. With 1,249 km planned in Special Stages, 842 will be provided for liaison sections on which competitors will travel to and from the bivouac.

Following a route revising, the rally will begin in Hermosillo with the Prologue stage on 23 April. The city will host two loops of the Prologue and Stage #1, which combine to form 210 kilometres of SS.

The second stage heads to the next bivouac Puerto Peñasco on a 287-km trek, where the rally will stay for three days with a pair of loops for Stages #3 and #4 respectively 347 and 252 km long. Finally, racers go 153 km to San Luis Río Colorado on the fifth and final day.

The 2,091 kilometres rank second of the three rally format rounds with confirmed distances on the 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship calendar, trailing the Desafío Ruta 40‘s 2,440 km but ahead of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge‘s 1,913. The Rallye du Maroc, the final round of the season, revealed the route in March but without specific distances. The season-opening Dakar Rally is a marathon event spanning 8,549 km.

2023 Sonora Rally route