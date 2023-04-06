World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Sonora Rally competitors face over 1,200 km of racing

By
1 Mins read
Share

The 2023 Sonora Rally will run just over two thousand kilometres in total with 2,091. With 1,249 km planned in Special Stages, 842 will be provided for liaison sections on which competitors will travel to and from the bivouac.

Following a route revising, the rally will begin in Hermosillo with the Prologue stage on 23 April. The city will host two loops of the Prologue and Stage #1, which combine to form 210 kilometres of SS.

The second stage heads to the next bivouac Puerto Peñasco on a 287-km trek, where the rally will stay for three days with a pair of loops for Stages #3 and #4 respectively 347 and 252 km long. Finally, racers go 153 km to San Luis Río Colorado on the fifth and final day.

The 2,091 kilometres rank second of the three rally format rounds with confirmed distances on the 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship calendar, trailing the Desafío Ruta 40‘s 2,440 km but ahead of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge‘s 1,913. The Rallye du Maroc, the final round of the season, revealed the route in March but without specific distances. The season-opening Dakar Rally is a marathon event spanning 8,549 km.

2023 Sonora Rally route

StageStartFinishSpecial Stage DistanceDate
1HermosilloHermosillo210 km24 April
2HermosilloPuerto Peñasco287 km25 April
3Puerto PeñascoPuerto Peñasco347 km26 April
4Puerto PeñascoPuerto Peñasco252 km27 April
5Puerto PeñascoSan Luis Río Colorado153 km28 April
Follow @TCFoffroad: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
Avatar photo
2584 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

X Rally Team to debut Prodrive Hunter at Sonora Rally

By
2 Mins read
X Rally Team’s new Prodrive Hunter will race for the first time in Mexico at the Sonora Rally with Cristian and Marcos Baumgart.
World Rally-Raid Championship

ParaBaja Step by Step increases CERTT involvement in 2023

By
1 Mins read
ParaBaja Step by Step, a programme to help people with reduced mobility break into off-road racing, will support the Spanish Cross-Country Rally Championship in 2023.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Sonora Rally route tweaked

By
1 Mins read
Due to “circumstances beyond” the Sonora Rally’s control, the 2023 rout will now feature two loops of Hermosillo and Penasco apiece before heading to San Luis Río Colorado.