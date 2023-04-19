NASCAR Cup Series

Austin Dillon penalised 60 points for underwing violations

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR‘s penalty drama continues for another week, once again involving a Chevrolet team.

On Wednesday, the sanctioning body handed down an L1-level penalty for Austin Dillon after his #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was found to have broken rules pertaining to the underwing assembly mounting and underwing stay assembly hardware after Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Dillon has been docked sixty points in the driver’s and owner’s championships along with five playoff points, while his crew chief Keith Rodden is suspended two races and fined USD$75,000 (€68,452.50).

Due to the points deduction, Dillon falls from twenty-first in points to twenty-eighth. He had finished twelfth at Martinsville before his car was selected for further inspection at NASCAR’s Research & Development centre.

“We are disappointed in the penalty that NASCAR issued to Richard Childress Racing following the recent NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, and plan to go through the appeal process,” reads a team statement. The case will now be taken to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

The penalty continues a string of points-reducing violations that included fellow Chevrolet teams Hendrick Motorsports and Kaulig Racing‘s Justin Haley, as well as Denny Hamlin. All three parties appealed their penalties with Hendrick and Haley, who were busted for louver infractions, getting their points restored while Hamlin’s penalty was upheld for on-track actions.

Share
Avatar photo
2648 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

Justin Haley's points penalty dropped entirely after final appeal

By
1 Mins read
The Final Appeals Officer has ruled Justin Haley’s 75-point penalty for a louver violation to be dropped altogether, though his crew chief’s suspension remains.
NASCAR Cup Series

Tyre gamble pays off, Kyle Larson runs away with Martinsville win

By
3 Mins read
Taking two tyres on a late pit stop was a risky move, but it worked out quite nicely in the end for Kyle Larson.
NASCAR Cup Series

Zane Smith to drive RWR #51 at Martinsville

By
1 Mins read
Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Zane Smith will drive the #51 for Rick Ware Racing in the Cup race at Martinsville, replacing the suspended Cody Ware.