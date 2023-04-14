F3 Driver Jonny Edgar Completes Envision Racing Rookie Test Line-up

Teenage Formula 3 driver Jonny Edgar has been announced as Envision Racing‘s second driver for the Berlin rookie test, which takes place a day after round eight of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

It’s certainly an unbelievable opportunity for Edgar to gain experience in a high-level series, with the nineteen-year-old being a hot prospect for the future. The rookie test actually comes at a great time for the Brit, with his third season in F3 having started badly. Edgar has claimed just two points this season since joining MP Motorsport, after leaving the Red Bull Junior Team.

The chance to test a Formula E car is certainly an exciting one for the young driver and might help him find some confidence, given that Envision clearly see potential in him. Edgar is “thankful” for the opportunity he’s been given and is planning on making the most of the test, which takes place at the Tempelhof Street Circuit.

“I’m thrilled to be driving for Envision Racing in the Formula E rookie test in Berlin. Formula E is a championship all professional drivers aspire to be in and I’m very thankful to Envision for this opportunity. The team have been very welcoming and I’m very much looking forward to getting on track.”

Edgar will be alongside ex-Formula 1 driver Jack Aitken in the Envision camp for the rookie test, with the Silverstone-based side opting for an all-British pairing. The test will give Envision Team Principal Sylvain Filippi a great chance to see what both drivers can do, with him having an eye in particular on Edgar.

Filippi has already shared how “very impressive” Edgar’s CV is despite him still being just a teenager, something which could suggest that it might not be the final time Edgar is seen in an Envision Formula E car.

“We are very pleased to be welcoming Jonny Edgar to Envision Racing for the upcoming rookie test in Berlin. Jonny has a very impressive motorsport CV at such a young age, and we are very excited to see him step into our Gen3 car. The test will give him his first taste of Formula E, whilst also providing our team with valuable data for the remaining races.”