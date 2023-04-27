Spire Motorsports postpones Xfinity debut to Darlington

Spire Motorsports will push back their maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series race by a week to 13 May at Darlington Raceway, where they will field the #77 Chevrolet Camaro for Carson Hocevar.

The postponement was spurred by weather concerns as rain is forecast at Dover Motor Speedway through the weekend.

“Due to the poor forecast scheduled for Dover this weekend, that will likely cancel qualifying, Spire Motorsports has decided to withdraw Carson Hocevar and its #77 car from Saturday’s Xfinity Series race,” reads a team statement. “We look forward to having Carson in the #77 Premier Security Chevy at Darlington Raceway on May 13th.”

Spire fields two Cup Series Camaros and a part-time Craftsman Truck Series Silverado, with one win in each series. The Xfinity programme was formed in March with plans of running six races with Hocevar, who would have made his series début at Dover but ended up doing so sooner than expected at COTA in place of the replaced Blaine Perkins at SS-Green Light Racing. He finished thirty-eighth after suffering a transmission failure just seven laps in.

Hocevar is in his third full season of Truck racing with Niece Motorsports, and currently sits thirteenth in points with his first career win coming at Texas. In three Truck starts at Darlington, he has a pair of top fives including a runner-up in 2022.

While Dover is replaced by Darlington, the #77’s remaining schedule remains the same: Charlotte Motor Speedway (27 May), Nashville Superspeedway (24 June), Michigan International Speedway (5 August), the second Darlington race (2 September), and Bristol Motor Speedway (15 September).