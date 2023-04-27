NASCAR Xfinity Series

Spire Motorsports postpones Xfinity debut to Darlington

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports will push back their maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series race by a week to 13 May at Darlington Raceway, where they will field the #77 Chevrolet Camaro for Carson Hocevar.

The postponement was spurred by weather concerns as rain is forecast at Dover Motor Speedway through the weekend.

“Due to the poor forecast scheduled for Dover this weekend, that will likely cancel qualifying, Spire Motorsports has decided to withdraw Carson Hocevar and its #77 car from Saturday’s Xfinity Series race,” reads a team statement. “We look forward to having Carson in the #77 Premier Security Chevy at Darlington Raceway on May 13th.”

Spire fields two Cup Series Camaros and a part-time Craftsman Truck Series Silverado, with one win in each series. The Xfinity programme was formed in March with plans of running six races with Hocevar, who would have made his series début at Dover but ended up doing so sooner than expected at COTA in place of the replaced Blaine Perkins at SS-Green Light Racing. He finished thirty-eighth after suffering a transmission failure just seven laps in.

Hocevar is in his third full season of Truck racing with Niece Motorsports, and currently sits thirteenth in points with his first career win coming at Texas. In three Truck starts at Darlington, he has a pair of top fives including a runner-up in 2022.

While Dover is replaced by Darlington, the #77’s remaining schedule remains the same: Charlotte Motor Speedway (27 May), Nashville Superspeedway (24 June), Michigan International Speedway (5 August), the second Darlington race (2 September), and Bristol Motor Speedway (15 September).

Share
Avatar photo
2676 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kyle Larson joins Kaulig for Darlington Xfinity

By
1 Mins read
Kyle Larson will add another NASCAR Xfinity Series start to his plate as he enters the Darlington Raceway round on 13 May…
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Greg Van Alst to make Xfinity debut at Atlanta

By
1 Mins read
Greg Van Alst, winner of the 2023 ARCA Daytona opener, will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta in July for Alpha Prime Racing.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Blaine Perkins recovering after Talladega flip

By
1 Mins read
After being hospitalised for a massive barrel roll in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega, Blaine Perkins has returned home to continue rehabilitation.