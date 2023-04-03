Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar become first-time winners

The NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series raced at different tracks on Saturday, but both had the same constant: a driver winning for the first time in their respective division.

At Richmond Raceway, Chandler Smith led a race-high 83 of 250 laps but faced stiff pressure from his former Truck team-mate John Hunter Nemechek. Smith kept Nemechek at bay on the final restart, which came shortly after a five-car wreck with ten laps remaining, to secure the win seven races into his Xfinity rookie season.

Smith is the second Xfinity rookie to win in 2023 after Sammy Smith at Phoenix three rounds prior. The former could have been the first the week before at Las Vegas when he won the pole and led the most laps but the win slipped away in the closing laps.

“This goes to testimony as to Vegas, dominated that race but didn’t win and said, it was all in God’s timing,” said Smith. “Here we are in Richmond, my favorite race track and we’re sitting in Victory Lane.”

Later in the day at Texas Motor Speedway, Carson Hocevar took advantage of a chaotic finish to visit Victory Lane for the first time. In contrast to Smith winning early into his Xfinity career, Hocevar had fallen short on multiple occasions before finally breaking through in his fifty-ninth career Truck start.

Nick Sanchez was looking to make it a rookie sweep of Saturday’s racing as he led 168 of 172 laps from the pole, but slight contact with Zane Smith as they began the final lap resulted in Sanchez getting loose and sliding through the grass. An attempt to save his truck failed upon being clipped by Hocevar, who was running behind him in third, and he shot into Smith to take them and Derek Kraus out.

Hocevar apologised to Sanchez for the contact, explaining he “just meant to give him a push and he got sideways the second I hit him. I apologise to them, I’ll take the fall for it, I wrecked a Chevy, and I’ll go talk to him about it. He deserved to win for sure.

“But all the times we were the fastest car and I don’t win, this team deserves to win more than anything, I can stop getting the same question asked all the time now. We didn’t deserve to win today but we were in the right spot at the right time.”

The incident came in double overtime, wrapping up a chaotic race with ten cautions excluding the two stage breaks. One such wreck on lap 146 saw Dean Thompson crash into the frontstretch outside wall and come to a rest before being hit by Matt Mills, who was unable to see through the smoke, with Armani Williams and Trey Hutchens drifting into him afterwards while trying to avoid him.

“Just wanna say hope Dean is okay, came out of (turn) 4 checking up and just followed cars in front of me all I seen was grass and smoke and just sliding through it trying to slow down, I couldn’t see there was a car even sitting there,” Mills explained on Twitter. “It may look different but that was my perspective.”

Thompson was taken to hospital where he was evaluated and later released. He will undergo further tests and needs to be cleared by NASCAR before the next Truck race at Bristol on 8 April.

Xfinity race results

Finish Start Number Driver Team Manufacturer Laps Status 1 8 16 Chandler Smith Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 250 Running 2 10 20 John Hunter Nemechek Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 250 Running 3 7 8 Josh Berry JR Motorsports Chevrolet 250 Running 4 21 26 Kaz Grala Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 250 Running 5 22 00 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 250 Running 6 6 2 Sheldon Creed Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 250 Running 7 17 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Ford 250 Running 8 20 48 Parker Kligerman Big Machine Racing Team Chevrolet 250 Running 9 18 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 250 Running 10 11 10 Derek Kraus Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 250 Running 11 32 91 Alex Labbé DGM Racing Chevrolet 250 Running 12 16 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 250 Running 13 1 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 250 Running 14 29 38 Chris Hacker* RSS Racing Ford 250 Running 15 23 43 Ryan Ellis Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 250 Running 16 14 31 Parker Retzlaff Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 250 Running 17 3 1 Sam Mayer JR Motorsports Chevrolet 250 Running 18 34 44 Jeffrey Earnhardt Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 250 Running 19 2 18 Sammy Smith Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 250 Running 20 25 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing Ford 250 Running 21 9 9 Brandon Jones JR Motorsports Chevrolet 250 Running 22 24 25 Brett Moffitt AM Racing Ford 250 Running 23 4 98 Riley Herbst Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 250 Running 24 5 11 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 249 Running 25 28 45 Leland Honeyman Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 249 Running 26 27 02 Blaine Perkins Our Motorsports Chevrolet 248 Running 27 35 35 Joey Gase Emerling-Gase Motorsports Toyota 248 Running 28 19 24 Connor Mosack Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 248 Running 29 33 53 Patrick Emerling Emerling-Gase Motorsports Ford 248 Running 30 37 4 Garrett Smithley JD Motorsports Chevrolet 248 Running 31 38 66 Mason Maggio* MBM Motorsports Toyota 247 Running 32 36 07 Stefan Parsons SS-Green Light Racing Chevrolet 247 Running 33 26 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet 247 Running 34 30 6 Brennan Poole JD Motorsports Chevrolet 247 Running 35 31 08 Gray Gaulding SS-Green Light Racing Ford 245 Running 36 12 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet 243 Running 37 15 19 Joe Graf Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 236 Running 38 13 78 Anthony Alfredo B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet 144 Accident DNQ 74 Dawson Cram CHK Racing Chevrolet DNQ 96 Kyle Weatherman FRS Racing Chevrolet Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for points

Truck race results