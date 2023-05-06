Cammish carries Donington Park form into superb pole position at Brands Hatch

It was a real stop-start affair throughout Qualifying on Saturday afternoon at Brands Hatch around the Indy circuit, but what is not stopping is Dan Cammish‘s fine form with the NAPA Racing UK driver who leads the BTCC Drivers’ Championship claiming pole position.

Cammish left it late in a last-gasp lap during the Top Ten Showdown, with a potential Team BMW top two being ripped away in the final seconds as the top four cars were separated by just 0.070s until Cammish came along and sealed it by a quarter of a second.

This is ahead of Colin Turkington and Jake Hill with the former producing some stellar laps amid going off track multiple times. Cammish’s teammate, Ash Sutton sits fourth ahead of Rory Butcher.

Team HARD. Racing‘s Autobrite Direct with Millers Oil side of the garage had a superb day with Bobby Thompson and new recruit Dan Lloyd making the top ten showdown and Jack Butel sealing 13th in a career-best. Ronan Pearson too who had a podium snatched away last time continues to impress and also made the Showdown.

His teammate and current champion, Tom Ingram sat seventh ahead of Josh Cook who span at the end but still was involved after a poor weekend last time out.

Before the last 10 minutes, it was incidents aplenty as Nick Halstead, Will Powell, and an incident which saw Nic Hamilton stop his car only to have Adam Morgan spin into him seeing multiple red flags and as the times tumbled, the race to the top ten was on.

Hill initially topped the times ahead of Sutton and Turkington, but Butcher impressed with a late lap to squeeze Tom Chilton out of the times who won last time out.

Among those to miss out included Dan Rowbottom down in 16th who will take a grid penalty tomorrow going into 19th currently held by Jade Edwards.

Andrew Watson couldn’t replicate his brilliance from last time out down in 20th albeit at a track he hasn’t raced at since 2014, with Aron Taylor-Smith anchoring Power Maxed Racing‘s hopes up in 12th. While Adam Morgan with his spin will have a lot of work to do.

2023 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – Qualifying – Brands Hatch Indy

1. Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK 54.297s

2. Colin Turkington, Team BMW +0.271s

3. Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport +0.277s

4. Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK +0.341s

5.Rory Butcher, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +0.412s

6. Bobby Thompson, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +0.505s

7. Tom Ingram , BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +0.667s

8.Josh Cook, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +0.688s

9. Daniel Lloyd, Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils +0.759s

10. Ronan Pearson, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +1.031s

11. Tom Chilton, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +0.604s

12. Árón Taylor-Smith, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +0.702s

13. Jack Butel, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +0.720s

14. Ricky Collard, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +0.813s

15. Dexter Patterson, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +0.817s

16. Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK +0.853s

17. George Gamble, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK +0.959s

18. Stephen Jelley, Team BMW +0.979s

19. Jade Edwards, Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD +1.031s

20. Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing +1.043s

21. Aiden Moffat, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +1.106s

22. Mikey Doble, CarStore Power Maxed Racing 1.384s

23. Sam Osborne, NAPA Racing UK +1.751s

24. Adam Morgan, Team BMW +2.417

25. Nic Hamilton, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown +2.798

26. Will Powell, One Motorsport with Starline Racing +3.275

27. Nick Halstead, BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 +3.721s