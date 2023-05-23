Sacha Fenestraz Escapes Injury Following Testing Crash

Rookie Sacha Fenestraz has thankfully escaped injury following a nasty crash last Tuesday, whilst completing a test for the Nissan Formula E Team at the Circuit de Calafat.

It was reported by The Race that Fenestraz had crashed the Japanese manufacturer’s E-4orce 04 test and development car into a barrier at the Spanish venue last Tuesday evening, as a result of having lost control. Due to having complained about back pain, the Frenchman was sent to a local hospital for precautionary checks; however, he was later released having escaped the crash unhurt.

Nissan had planned to complete several days worth of testing but were forced to cancel further running, with the crash having occurred following a technical fault but reportedly not to do with a supplied spec part. Some engineers from customer outfit the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team were also present.

It’s not the first time this season where a technical issue has resulted in the cancellation of a test for Nissan, who were forced to curtail a test a few weeks before the Berlin E-Prix double-header following an unrevealed technical failure.

Fenestraz’s accident happened just a few days after he claimed his and Nissan’s best result of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the rookie having finished fourth at the Monaco E-Prix. He enjoyed an excellent weekend at the Circuit de Monaco and would’ve claimed pole had it not been for an overuse of power, something which saw his laptime from the Final of the duels deleted.

He nevertheless started the race from second and settled into the ninth round well, before the championship contenders fought their way to the front. Nissan’s upgrades in Monaco clearly worked a treat, given that the fourth-place finish saw Fenestraz claim his first points since the second race of the Diriyah double-header, which took place at the end of January.

Nissan and Fenestraz will now be looking ahead to next weekend’s double-header in Jakarta, where the duo will be looking to build on from their impressive pace at the Principality.