BTCCTouring Cars

Super Sutton surges to Snetterton opener after exciting battle with Hill

By
1 Mins read
Share
Ash Sutton - NAPA Racing UK - Jakob Ebrey Photography

After a poor start to the season at Donington Park, Ash Sutton is firmly back in business and now leads the Drivers Championship after his third win of the 2023 BTCC season and his 30th overall at Snetterton on Sunday afternoon.

Sutton started on pole and despite being on a perceived lesser tyre compared to the quick softs as well as a finite hybrid allocation, he surged into a three second gap to Colin Turkington who was the best of the rest for most of the race ahead of fellow contenders in Jake Hill and Tom Ingram.

The latter fell away to start the race but managed to tag back onto the leading quartet with an entertaining battle pursuing in particular with Hill.

On Lap 9, Hill made the move on Turkington using the grass and the hybrid to find his way through and continued to carve the gap to Sutton ending only +0.270secs in the end in favour of the NAPA Racing UK driver.

It was very much what could’ve been with Hill passing Turkington a lap or two earlier likely providing an opportunity to attack Sutton. But it is the three-time champion that proves his brilliance again.

Turkington being passed by Hill saw his pace decrease but Ingram couldn’t take advantage. It was a BMW feel following that with Adam Morgan and Stephen Jelley finalising the top six.

Dan Rowbottom was the best on the hard tyre, with Dan Cammish also having a superb drive coming from 25th to 11th and sees him still very much in touch in terms of the championship.

Share
Avatar photo
263 posts

About author
Head British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) writer for The Checkered Flag - passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts, Tennis and Basketball for other publications full time.
Articles
Related posts
BTCCTouring Cars

Sutton sets new qualifying record at Snetterton to secure pole position

By
2 Mins read
Three-time BTCC champion, Ash Sutton continues to show his blistering pace surging round Snetterton for a new qualifying record ahead of Tom Ingram and Colin Turkington.
BTCCTouring Cars

Back-to-back for Sutton at Brands Hatch after heartbreaking end to potential maiden win for Collard

By
2 Mins read
It was what could’ve been for Ricky Collard as the Toyota Gazoo Racing UK driver had a potential maiden win snatched away allowing Ash Sutton to seal back-to-back BTCC wins at Brands Hatch.
BTCC

Sutton seals Race Two honors at Brands Hatch ahead of Ingram, Thompson on reverse grid pole

By
2 Mins read
Ash Sutton joins Colin Turkington in claiming a first win of the 2023 BTCC season holding off Tom Ingram at Brands Hatch, Bobby Thompson holds pole for the reverse grid.