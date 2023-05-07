‘This Feels Amazing’: Nick Cassidy Leads Championship Following ‘Special’ Monaco Victory

Nick Cassidy is the new leader of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship following a “special” performance at the Monaco E-Prix, with the Kiwi having once again timed his attack to absolute perfection.

Cassidy claimed a stunning win at the Circuit de Monaco on Saturday to take the lead of the championship by a handy twenty points, after Pascal Wehrlein endured a day to forget. The New Zealander actually suffered a disastrous start to the day in Monaco after failing to set a single hot lap across both free practice sessions, meaning he entered qualifying somewhat blind.

Despite this, the Envision Racing driver did well to salvage ninth on the grid, a position he knew he could win from. That is exactly what the twenty-eight year-old did, after timing his charge to the front sublimely, just like he did two weeks ago in Berlin. After making his way to the front, Cassidy simply managed his pace and energy to the point where he could remain in the lead from Mitch Evans, who couldn’t find a way past.

The Envision driver has seemingly figured out the trick to winning races this season, given he’s now won two in a row. To highlight his sensational recent form, Cassidy has finished on the rostrum in five of the last six races, a run of form which has seen him take control of the championship. It was delight for the team in general, with the Silverstone-based team having moved to the top of the Constructors’ Championship, by thirteen points.

Cassidy and Envision are certainly the power couple as things stand, with the driver having been left “lost for words” after winning the most famous race of them all.

“It’s insane, I’ve got nothing against Berlin – but this feels amazing!” Cassidy admitted after the race. “This is so, so special. I’m lost for words. It is going to take a bit to sink in, man we had such a tough day, I was 21st I think in both Free Practices which struck me a lot. I qualified 10th and I was really happy with that, so that was kind of how our day was going. Credit to our guys, both car crews and everyone in our garage helped out with the issues. I am so happy we got the reward after the work.

“There is a long way to go, this guy right here Mitch (Evans) he showed today how bloody strong he is. It is going to be a really cool fight, but for the moment let’s just enjoy the fact we won in Monaco.”