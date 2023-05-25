U.S. Air Force becomes Championship Off-Road title sponsor

The United States Air Force has expanded its partnership with Championship Off-Road ahead of the 2023 season, acquiring co-naming rights to formally dub the series AMSOIL Championship Off-Road presented by the U.S. Air Force.

“The U.S. Air Force has been an amazing partner for long time and we couldn’t be happier to be working with them again this summer,” said Carl Schubitzke, president of COR owner International Series of Champions. “Their activations and work are second to none, and we are excited to enhance that energy with Champ Off-Road. Their increased partnership and presence will allow us to continue bringing first-class racing to off-road enthusiasts worldwide.”

The branch has worked with the series since the inaugural season in 2021 and even longer with its ISOC sister championship Championship Snocross. Besides having the Air Force’s branding in advertising space, the partnership also includes the USAF Watch Party, an online campaign for fans to post images of themselves watching races regardless of location. Swearing-in ceremonies also take place at races.

The Pro 4 truck of Kyle Chaney, who finished seventh in points in 2022, also has Air Force backing.

Military sponsorships have drawn mixed reception on their efficacy for recruiting, especially as such efforts rely on taxpayer money. After every service branch of the United States Armed Forces, as well as the National Guard, sponsored NASCAR teams in the 2000s, only the Air Force remains today; via its sponsorship programme at the Air Force Recruiting Service, the USAF currently backs Legacy Motor Club’s Erik Jones in NASCAR and sponsored NTT IndyCar Series team Ed Carpenter Racing and Conor Daly until 2022.

The 2023 season begins at Antigo on 10/11 June.