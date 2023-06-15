BMW Returns to Le Mans Classic with Iconic M1 Group 4 in “Münchener Wirtshaus” Livery

BMW Group Classic is set to make a historic return to the Le Mans Classic, showcasing the iconic BMW M1 Group 4 in its legendary “Münchener Wirtshaus” livery. The car will be driven by the original trio from the 1981 24 Hours of Le Mans: HRH Prince Leopold of Bavaria, Christian Danner, and Peter Oberndorfer.

To kickstart the action, the team gathered at the Spatenhaus an der Oper restaurant in Munich, recreating the pre-race photo call from 1981. The nostalgia was palpable as history repeated itself with the same venue, car, and drivers.

Prince Leopold of Bavaria expressed his excitement about the upcoming race, stating, “I’m really looking forward to driving the BMW M1 Group 4 in ‘Münchener Wirtshaus’ livery at Le Mans again after 42 years. It makes me particularly proud that my friends Christian Danner and Peter Oberndorfer are here with me, so that we can take a trip back in time in a very special way.”

Original trio of drivers in 1981 – Credit: BMW Group

This year holds multiple reasons for celebration as BMW Group Classic marks the centenary of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans by participating in the Le Mans Classic, in collaboration with BMW Motorsport and BMW France. Additionally, the BMW sales company in France celebrates its 50th anniversary, and HRH Prince Leopold of Bavaria will turn 80 on 21 June.

Alongside the BMW M1 Group 4, BMW Group Classic will host an exhibition of Le Mans racing icons at the Musée des 24 Heures du Mans. Notable attractions include the overall winner of the 1999 24 Hours of Le Mans, the BMW V12 LMR, and the first-ever BMW Art Car, the BMW 3.0 CSL created by Alexander Calder in 1975. Visitors will also have the opportunity to admire the BMW M3 GT2 Art Car from 2010, designed by Jeff Koons.

In addition to the official BMW entry, nearly 20 privately entered historic BMW racers will participate in the thrilling Le Mans Classic event.