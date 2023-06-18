Colton Herta Takes Tenth Career Pole at Road America

In an action-packed qualifying, Colton Herta took the NTT P1 Award after getting his tenth NTT IndyCar Series career pole position, in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America.

“It’s been way too long for us this year to get a pole,” said Herta, who hasn’t started from pole position since Toronto 2022.

Next to Herta, in second place, is find Pato O’Ward, who lost a few tenths after going slightly wide at the exit of the Canada Corner.

Alex Palou will start in third position, next to 2023 Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden, who had a spin at the end of the Firestone Fast Six session. Alexander Rossi in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren will start in fifth while Kyle Kirkwood qualified for the Fast Six but couldn’t take part in it because of an engine failure after Round 2 and will start in sixth position.

A tough session for some big names of the series: Scott Dixon and Will Power, starring of a contact sustained in Free Practice 2, are going to start respectively twenty-third and twenty-second, while Romain Grosjean will start nineteenth after a spin and running wide at the opening corner during Round One, Group One.

It was a difficult return for Ryan Hunter-Reay as Conor Daly‘s replacement. He caused a red flag at the end of Group Two and lost with it his two fastest laps, and will start in twenty-sixth place.

Benjamin Pedersen has a notable qualifying, after he claimed his best qualifying result with a brilliant tenth position. Rookie Marcus Armstrong will start from eighth position and RLL’s Christian Lundgaard missed the Fast Six session by just a few tenths but will start from a solid seventh position.

Sonsio Grand Prix of Road America – Starting Order