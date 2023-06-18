IndyCar

Colton Herta Takes Tenth Career Pole at Road America

Credit: Penske Entertainment / James Black

In an action-packed qualifying, Colton Herta took the NTT P1 Award after getting his tenth NTT IndyCar Series career pole position, in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America.

“It’s been way too long for us this year to get a pole,” said Herta, who hasn’t started from pole position since Toronto 2022.

Next to Herta, in second place, is find Pato O’Ward, who lost a few tenths after going slightly wide at the exit of the Canada Corner.

Alex Palou will start in third position, next to 2023 Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden, who had a spin at the end of the Firestone Fast Six session. Alexander Rossi in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren will start in fifth while Kyle Kirkwood qualified for the Fast Six but couldn’t take part in it because of an engine failure after Round 2 and will start in sixth position.

A tough session for some big names of the series: Scott Dixon and Will Power, starring of a contact sustained in Free Practice 2, are going to start respectively twenty-third and twenty-second, while Romain Grosjean will start nineteenth after a spin and running wide at the opening corner during Round One, Group One.

It was a difficult return for Ryan Hunter-Reay as Conor Daly‘s replacement. He caused a red flag at the end of Group Two and lost with it his two fastest laps, and will start in twenty-sixth place.

Benjamin Pedersen has a notable qualifying, after he claimed his best qualifying result with a brilliant tenth position. Rookie Marcus Armstrong will start from eighth position and RLL’s Christian Lundgaard missed the Fast Six session by just a few tenths but will start from a solid seventh position.

Sonsio Grand Prix of Road America – Starting Order

RANKCAR NO.DRIVERTEAMBEST TIME
126Colton HertaAndretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian1:40.1945
25Pato O’WardArrow McLaren1:40.3643
310Alex PalouChip Ganassi Racing1:40.4930
42Josef NewgardenTeam Penske1:40.9530
57Alexander RossiArrow McLaren1:41.1854
627Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportNO TIME
745Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:41.0480
811Marcus Armstrong (R)Chip Ganassi Racing1:41.1737
98Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi Racing1:41.2202
1055Benjamin Pedersen (R)AJ Foyt Racing1:41.4989
1114Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt Racing1:41.6314
1229Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti Steinbrenner Autosport1:41.8277
13 18David MalukasDale Coyne Racing w/HMD1:41.5204
1415Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:41.5121
1521Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter Racing1:41.7420
166Felix RosenqvistArrow McLaren1:41.5823
1777Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger Racing1:41.8005
183Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske1:41.7005
1928Romain GrosjeanAndretti Autosport1:41.8529
2060Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank Racing1:41.7257
2178Agustin Canapino (R)Juncos Hollinger Racing1:41.9247
2212Will PowerTeam Penske1:41.9275
239Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing1:42.2745
2430Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:41.9329
2551Sting Ray Robb (R)Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing1:42.6862
2620Ryan Hunter-ReayEd Carpenter Racing1:44.1738
2706Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank Racing1:42.0399
(R) = Rookie
