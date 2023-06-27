Jimmie Johnson withdraws from Chicago Street Race after family tragedy

Jimmie Johnson will not enter Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course after his in-laws and nephew were reportedly killed in a murder-suicide on Monday. Legacy Motor Club confirmed his withdrawal on Tuesday.

“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” the team stated. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

Dr. Jack and Terry Janway, the parents of Johnson’s wife Chandra, and their 11-year-old grandson Dalton were found dead from gunshot wounds at their home in Muskogee, Oklahoma. According to the Muskogee Police Department, 911 was summoned on Monday night following an emergency call regarding a gun; upon arriving at the house and discovering one of the victims, they heard another gunshot further inside the building. Officers attempted to call out into the house to no response, and discovered two more deceased upon going in.

Dr. Janway, who died at 69 years of age, worked at Janway Chiropractic and Acupunture Clinic. Terry Janway, 68, is considered the primary suspect by police.

“Muskogee Public Schools mourns the loss of Dalton Janway who died Monday night,” reads a statement from Dalton’s school district. “Dalton was a fifth grade student at Sadler Arts Academy who was cherished by his teachers and fellow classmates. Our heart goes out to the entire Rougher community who knew him as a friend and classmate.”

Johnson was due to drive the #84 Chevrolet Camaro for LMC in what would have been his fourth Cup race of 2023.