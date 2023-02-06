NASCAR Cup Series

Jimmie Johnson enters Chicago Street Race

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jimmie Johnson will add some right turns to his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. On Sunday, he announced he will enter the Chicago Street Race on 2 July in the #84 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson hopes to make his return to the Cup Series with the Daytona 500 on 19 February. He ended his legendary full-time career after 2020, which was followed by a two-year stint in the NTT IndyCar Series before joining forces with fellow seven-time Cup champion Richard Petty to create Legacy Motor Club from the latter’s Petty GMS Motorsports. His IndyCar sponsor Carvana followed him to NASCAR and will appear on his #84.

Until Sunday’s announcement, the Daytona 500 was Johnson’s lone confirmed date but he intends to run other races throughout the year. His #84 car does not have a charter, meaning he will need to qualify for each of his attempts if there are more than forty cars on a given entry list.

The inaugural Chicago Street Race will mark a change of pace for the Cup Series as its first pure street race. Johnson, who has one road course win (Sonoma in 2010), ran a healthy diet of street circuits during his time in IndyCar though with not much success compared to his oval performance.

Both Chicago and Daytona add to what will be an eventful 2023 for Johnson. In June, he will make his 24 Hours of Le Mans début in a Garage 56 entry, sharing a modified NASCAR Next Gen Cup car with Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller. The effort is overseen by Hendrick Motorsports, with whom Johnson won his eighty-three Cup races and seven titles.

With Johnson as part-owner alongside Petty and Maury Gallagher, Legacy M.C. fields the #42 for Noah Gragson and #43 for Erik Jones.

Share
Avatar photo
2346 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

Martin Truex Jr. claims caution-filled Clash at the Coliseum

By
2 Mins read
Wiz Khalifa’s halftime show got NASCAR Cup drivers a bit too excited as they combined for 16 cautions in the Busch Light Clash. By the end, Martin Truex Jr. stood atop the metaphorical and literal podium.
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR returns with Busch Light Clash heats

By
2 Mins read
The first NASCAR racing of 2023 began with four heat races and two Last Chance Qualifiers to set the 27-car grid for the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
NASCAR Cup Series

Auto Club Speedway axed from 2024 NASCAR schedule for renovation

By
1 Mins read
As Auto Club Speedway prepares to be reconfigured into a half-mile short track, it will not appear on the NASCAR calendar for at least 2024 to make way for construction.