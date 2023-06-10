Off Road

Johnny Greaves injured in Antigo practice crash

Credit: The Greaves Family

Johnny Greaves‘ 2023 Championship Off-Road season could not have started any worse as he suffered broken bones in a crash during Friday practice ahead of the opening round at Antigo Lions Roaring Raceway. The injury will keep him on the sidelines to begin the season, though he hopes to return later in the summer.

Greaves’ truck violently rolled off course as he entered the final turn in Pro 4 practice. While the truck remained intact enough that a crew member was able to drive it back to the paddock, Greaves was airlifted to hospital in Green Bay, where he was alert and in good spirits despite the injuries.

A moment of silence and prayer in support of Greaves took place later in the evening during pre-weekend entertainment.

Defending Pro Lite champion Kyle Greaves will substitute for his uncle in the #22 Pro 4.

“Wanted to say thank you to everyone for all the support and prayers! I hope to be back on the track mid summer, in the meantime, @kgreaves34 will be racing my truck,” wrote Greaves on social media. “Good luck to everybody this weekend, stay safe and keep your wheels on the ground”.

Seven trucks were entered in Pro 4 at Antigo including the #22 and Johnny’s son C.J. Greaves, the latter the reigning class and Crandon World Cup champion. Greaves’ absence means the top-level truck division will be without two of the top names in short course to start the year as Kyle LeDuc is battling cancer. Saturday will also be without Andrew Carlson and Scottie Lawrence as they wrecked in practice as well.

The elder Greaves finished third in the 2022 Pro 4 standings behind his son and LeDuc with a win at ERX.

