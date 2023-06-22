Kyle Weatherman joins JD Motorsports for Dover

Kyle Weatherman will drive the #4 Chevrolet Camaro for JD Motorsports on Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway, replacing Garrett Smithley. The team is also open to keeping Weatherman in the seat for the rest of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

“We’re confident we’ll have a good run Saturday at Nashville with Kyle,” said JD Motorsports owner Johnny Davis. “This is a change as we look forward to the second half of the season, and we’re hoping this will work out for the best for all involved. This series only gets tougher, and we’re putting everything together to give the #4 team their best shot.

“Garrett has been an important part of this team and what it’s been able to do over the years. We appreciate the input he has had, the strength and smarts he’s shown on the race track and the network of people and sponsors he’s brought along. We wish him only the best.”

After being an Xfinity full-timer in 2021, Weatherman has bounced between multiple teams since. His eight starts so far in 2023 have come with DGM Racing, FRS Racing, Our Motorsports, and SS-Green Light Racing, also serving as the inaugural driver for FRS. Weatherman’s best finish is fourteenth at Dover with Our.

Bayley Currey was supposed to run the full 2023 campaign in the #4 but was replaced by Smithley after just four races. Ty Dillon took over the car for the most recent round at Sonoma. The #4 is currently thirty-seventh in owner points with a best finish of sixteenth at Talladega courtesy of Smithley, while also failing to qualify thrice.