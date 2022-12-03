NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Bayley Currey, Brennan Poole return to JD Motorsports for 2023

Credit: JD Motorsports

As JD Motorsports envisions returning to three full-time cars for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, they have already locked in two of the seats as Bayley Currey and Brennan Poole respectively return to the #4 and #6 Chevrolet Camaros. The team also hopes to bring back the #0 for multiple drivers.

​”We’re full throttle here and getting ready to go,” said team owner Johnny Davis. “Bayley and Brennan are signed on and looking forward to chasing races and points next year. We’re actively moving along looking for sponsor commitments and for drivers and sponsors for the #0 car.”

Currey joined JDM for the final races of the 2021 season after spending much of the year with Mike Harmon Racing, an opportunity that he parlayed into a full schedule in 2022. He finished twentieth in points and scored a top ten at New Hampshire.

Interestingly, Poole has taken the same career trajectory as Currey. He struggled to make races for MHR for much of 2022 before being picked up by JDM for three races at the end of the season, which included a fourteenth at Homestead. This eventually led to a full-time ride for 2023. It will be Poole’s third full Xfinity season after 2016 and 2017 with Chip Ganassi Racing, during which he scored eighth- and sixth-place points placements.

Poole and Currey also made sporadic Truck Series starts in 2022, the former for G2G rRacing and the latter with Niece Motorsports.

The #6 was originally Ryan Vargas‘ seat before he started to be shuffled out for other drivers and left the team altogether in late October. Others to drive the #6 include Ty Dillon, Gray Gaulding, Bobby McCarty, and Spencer Pumpelly; interestingly, Gaulding, McCarty, and Vargas have also raced for MHR. The #6 finished thirty-fourth in owner points.

The #0 was shut down for 2022 after running the full calendar from 2015 to 2021.

