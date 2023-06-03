Formula 1

Max Verstappen Tops Rain Disrupted Final Practice, Sargeant Crashes

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen led the final practice session in Spain ahead of Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton, who showed much-needed improvement for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

Under the looming threat of rain, all twenty drivers took to the track, eager to make the most of the dry conditions. Verstappen swiftly emerged as the frontrunner, leading Pérez and Hamilton.

However, the session was abruptly stopped when Williams Racing rookie Logan Sargeant lost control of his car, sliding through the gravel and lightly colliding with the barrier at the final corner, luckily for the American the damage on the car looked minimal.

After the session resumed, raindrops started to fall, meaning all drivers remained in their garages waiting for the conditions to get better. That didn’t happen though and Lando Norris was the first to venture out on intermediate tyres, followed later by Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc for Scuderia Ferrari.

Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

The laps times didn’t really represent who had pace due to the little running in the dry and with the track becoming too wet for any improvements in lap times, Verstappen’s early time of 1m 13.664s remained the fastest, with Pérez trailing by a mere 0.250s. Hamilton held onto third place, a little over four-tenths behind Verstappen, showcasing notable progress for the Mercedes team.

The Spanish favourites Sainz and Fernando Alonso finished in fourth and fifth, much to the delight of the home crowd. George Russell claimed the sixth spot, which he’ll be hoping to improve on in qualifying, while Leclerc finished the session in seventh.

Valtteri Bottas secured the eighth fastest time for Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda from Scuderia AlphaTauri in ninth. Lando Norris rounded out the top 10 for McLaren F1 Team.

Zhou Guanyu looked to have some pace and secured eleventh place with a good lap, while Nyck de Vries continued his good Friday form and finished right behind in twelfth. Lance Stroll, who briefly encountered trouble by running wide and traversing the gravel at Turn 5 in the wet conditions, settled for thirteenth place, which will be largely disappointing with the performance of his teammate so far this weekend.

Nico Hülkenberg, who impressed in free practice two on Friday, was fourteenth fastest, while McLaren rookie driver Oscar Piastri took fifteenth. Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were only sixteenth and eighteenth but both drivers didn’t set their fastest times on soft tyres and were unable to improve due to the rain.

Kevin Magnussen secured seventeenth place for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. While the Williams duo of Alex Albon and Sargeant once again occupied the bottom positions on the leaderboard, with the British team really lacking pace so far in Spain.

POSDRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
1Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:13.66414
2Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:13.914+0.250s14
3Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:14.072+0.408s9
4Carlos SainzFERRARI1:14.240+0.576s20
5Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:14.264+0.600s14
6George RussellMERCEDES1:14.278+0.614s16
7Charles LeclercFERRARI1:14.353+0.689s18
8Valtteri BottasALFA ROMEO FERRARI1:14.360+0.696s15
9Yuki TsunodaALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT1:14.659+0.995s16
10Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES1:14.681+1.017s20
11Zhou GuanyuALFA ROMEO FERRARI1:14.681+1.017s15
12Nyck De VriesALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT1:14.693+1.029s18
13Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:14.756+1.092s14
14Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI1:14.988+1.324s12
15Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES1:15.105+1.441s17
16Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT1:15.266+1.602s15
17Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:15.534+1.870s12
18Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT1:15.841+2.177s14
19Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:15.851+2.187s13
20Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:16.529+2.865s5
Share
Related posts
Formula 1

Verstappen Takes Spanish Grand Prix Pole, Norris Impresses

By
3 Mins read
Max Verstappen took pole in an exciting qualifying session ahead of Carlos Sainz Jr., while Lando Norris qualified third.
Formula 1

Esteban Ocon: “There is still some work to do to get the car in decent shape”

By
2 Mins read
Despite a strong looking day for Alpine on Friday, both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly feels there is pace still to come for the team in Barcelona.
Formula 1

Nico Hülkenberg: “I’m satisfied with how it’s gone and hope we can keep it up”

By
2 Mins read
Nico Hülkenberg finished inside the top three in the second practice in Spain, and the German is hoping Haas will be a contender for points this weekend.