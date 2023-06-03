Max Verstappen Tops Rain Disrupted Final Practice, Sargeant Crashes

Max Verstappen led the final practice session in Spain ahead of Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton, who showed much-needed improvement for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

Under the looming threat of rain, all twenty drivers took to the track, eager to make the most of the dry conditions. Verstappen swiftly emerged as the frontrunner, leading Pérez and Hamilton.

However, the session was abruptly stopped when Williams Racing rookie Logan Sargeant lost control of his car, sliding through the gravel and lightly colliding with the barrier at the final corner, luckily for the American the damage on the car looked minimal.

After the session resumed, raindrops started to fall, meaning all drivers remained in their garages waiting for the conditions to get better. That didn’t happen though and Lando Norris was the first to venture out on intermediate tyres, followed later by Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc for Scuderia Ferrari.

The laps times didn’t really represent who had pace due to the little running in the dry and with the track becoming too wet for any improvements in lap times, Verstappen’s early time of 1m 13.664s remained the fastest, with Pérez trailing by a mere 0.250s. Hamilton held onto third place, a little over four-tenths behind Verstappen, showcasing notable progress for the Mercedes team.

The Spanish favourites Sainz and Fernando Alonso finished in fourth and fifth, much to the delight of the home crowd. George Russell claimed the sixth spot, which he’ll be hoping to improve on in qualifying, while Leclerc finished the session in seventh.

Valtteri Bottas secured the eighth fastest time for Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda from Scuderia AlphaTauri in ninth. Lando Norris rounded out the top 10 for McLaren F1 Team.

Zhou Guanyu looked to have some pace and secured eleventh place with a good lap, while Nyck de Vries continued his good Friday form and finished right behind in twelfth. Lance Stroll, who briefly encountered trouble by running wide and traversing the gravel at Turn 5 in the wet conditions, settled for thirteenth place, which will be largely disappointing with the performance of his teammate so far this weekend.

Nico Hülkenberg, who impressed in free practice two on Friday, was fourteenth fastest, while McLaren rookie driver Oscar Piastri took fifteenth. Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were only sixteenth and eighteenth but both drivers didn’t set their fastest times on soft tyres and were unable to improve due to the rain.

Kevin Magnussen secured seventeenth place for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. While the Williams duo of Alex Albon and Sargeant once again occupied the bottom positions on the leaderboard, with the British team really lacking pace so far in Spain.