Nissan ‘Looking to Replicate’ Recent Performance in Portland

Nissan Formula E Team are entering this weekend’s inaugural Portland E-Prix on the back of their greatest result this season, in the second race of the recent Jakarta double-header.

The Japanese manufacturer have often shown good one lap pace this season; however, they’ve often struggled in the races when it comes to energy management. It appears they’ve gotten to grips with this though, as they finished fourth and fifth in the Indonesian capital at the start of the month. It means Nissan head to the West Coast comfortably seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, with five races remaining.

Nissan Team Principal Tommaso Volpe has revealed that the team are “looking to replicate” their recent Jakarta performance this weekend, in a bid to catch the top six. It’s certainly set to be an interesting E-Prix, given that it’s taking place on an actual race track. With the Portland International Raceway not being a street circuit, Volpe has admitted that setting up the car “will be a challenge” in Portland, where Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato will be aiming to “put on a good show”.

“In Formula E, it’s really difficult to be consistent but of course we’re looking to replicate our performance from the second race in Jakarta. Portland will be an interesting one as it’s not a street circuit. We expect to see very high top speeds and a lot of energy management, making strategy extremely important.

“Setting the car up to suit this track will be a challenge and we are looking at the best way to be efficient and quick around this circuit. It’s great that Formula E is racing in the USA, it’s a huge market for Nissan and a country that loves motorsport, so hopefully we can put on a good show for the fans!”