Nitrocross Announces Lia Block as Addition to Round One Driver Lineup

Nitrocross is gearing up for its 2023-24 season launch, and the excitement continues to build with the announcement of Lia Block joining the round-one driver lineup. As a rising star in the motorsports scene, 16-year-old Block has made her mark in various disciplines, and her addition to Nitrocross’ NEXT roster solidifies her promising career.

Having recently triumphed at the Oregon Trail rally, where she secured a class victory and a fourth-place finish overall, Block’s driving skills have gained recognition. Additionally, she currently leads the national championship in the ARA open class two-wheel drive category and has maintained an impressive track record in ARA racing this season.

Block’s prowess extends beyond rally racing, as she has thrived in karting for three years and competed in the Lucas Oil Off-Road series. With previous experience in Nitrocross’ predecessor, Nitro Rallycross, where she raced both side-by-sides and Sierra cars, Block is now poised to elevate her performance in the NEXT class with the 350hp all-wheel drive vehicles provided by Olsbergs MSE.

Expressing her enthusiasm for Nitrocross, Block said, “I’m so excited to compete in Nitrocross this season. I’ve experienced the intense, door-to-door action that Travis and Nitro Circus have cooked up, especially racing side-by-sides last year. Now, I look forward to the challenge of stepping things up and battling in the NEXT class against other talent from around the world. This is a true dream come true, after watching my dad [Ken Block] race rallycross from such a young age.”

Joining Block in the Oklahoma competition is Casper Jansson from Sweden, driving for OMSE, who secured second place in the 2022-23 NEXT World Championship after claiming the NEXT North American title. BAK40 Motorsports will be represented by a trio of drivers, including Jimmy Henderson, who showcased his consistency by standing on the podium in every North American round of the previous season. Lane Vacala and Eric Gordon complete the BAK roster, ensuring an exciting lineup in the NEXT field for the upcoming Nitrocross event.

Nitrocross promises high-octane action and intense competition as these talented drivers vie for victory at MidAmerica Outdoors Oklahoma as part of Visions Off-Road 2023, with Lia Block’s participation, the anticipation for the upcoming season reaches new heights.