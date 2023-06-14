Record-Breaking Auction at Le Mans Centenary Sale as Rare Ferrari 121 LM Spider Sells for €5.7 Million

RM Sotheby’s has concluded its Le Mans Centenary sale in collaboration with the ACO, amassing a staggering €20,101,950 during an electrifying auction held near the iconic race paddock.

Taking place on the eve of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans race, the auction added an extraordinary spectacle to an already amazing race weekend.

The highlight of the auction was the exquisite 1955 Ferrari 121 LM Spider by Scaglietti, which achieved the highest price of the night, selling for an impressive €5,742,500. This competition Ferrari holds immense historical significance, having participated in the 1955 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Mille Miglia of the same year. Piloted by legendary drivers such as Maurice Trintignant, Harry Schell, and Piero Taruffi, this rare gem garnered worldwide attention and rightfully claimed its place as the most expensive car sold during the auction. With only four examples in existence, the Ferrari 121 LM Spider thoroughly justified its remarkable price.

Another notable vehicle was the 2007 Aston Martin DBR9 GT1, built by the esteemed Prodrive team. This exceptional car boasts an impressive racing pedigree, including a 3rd place finish in the GT1 class and 22nd overall at the 2010 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also secured podium positions in the 2008 Silverstone Tourist Trophy and the 2008 24 Hours of Spa. Considered one of only 18 ever produced, the Aston Martin DBR9 GT1 achieved a well-deserved price of €2,255,000. Similarly, the 1984 Lancia LC2, a factory-backed sports prototype that competed in the World Sportscar Championship, captured attention with its stunning pole position in the 1984 race. Presented in its iconic Martini livery, the Lancia LC2 sold for €2,255,000.

Credit: Tom Hains ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The auction also witnessed the successful sale of other remarkable vehicles. The 1958 Lister-Jaguar ‘Knobbly,’ one of the most original examples in existence and the only Knobbly to have raced at Le Mans, fetched a price of €1,551,875. The 2008 Saleen S7-R, winner of the LMGT1 class at the 2010 24 Hours of Le Mans, sold for €1,298,750. The 1954 OSCA MT4 by Morelli, an iconic representation of 1950s motorsport with its strong ties to the Maserati brothers, reached a selling price of €1,270,625. Additionally, the 1990 Nissan R90CK, renowned for Mark Blundell’s legendary pole position in the 1990 24 Hours of Le Mans, changed hands for €1,073,750.

Notably, the auction’s success extended beyond the cars themselves. The 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans Starter Flag achieved an astonishing result, commanding an impressive €396,000. Originating from the year of Ferrari’s last Le Mans victory, the flag’s remarkable sale perfectly aligned with Ferrari’s triumphant return.

The Porsche 919 Show Car, previously displayed at the Porsche Experience Centre in Le Mans since 2015, was sold for €216,000, while the Jacky Ickx Rothmans Porsche Race Suit, worn by the racing legend during his final full season, fetched an excellent price of €31,200.

Top Ten Lots at Le Mans Auction:

1955 Ferrari 121 LM Spider by Scaglietti – €5,742,500 2007 Aston Martin DBR9 GT1 – €2,255,000 1984 Lancia LC2 – €2,255,000 1958 Lister-Jaguar ‘Knobbly’ – €1,551,875 2008 Saleen S7-R – €1,298,750 1954 OSCA MT4 by Morelli – €1,270,625 1990 Nissan R90CK – €1,073,750 1932 Aston Martin Le Mans ‘LM8’ – €905,000 2006 Ferrari F430 GTC – €736,250 1996 Chrysler Viper GTS-R – €623,750

The Le Mans Centenary auction proved to be an outstanding success for RM Sotheby’s, solidifying its position as a leader in the high-end collector car market.