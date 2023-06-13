Walkenhorst Motorsport Impresses in 24 Hours of Le Mans Debut

The 100th anniversary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans witnessed the impressive debut of Walkenhorst Motorsport at the iconic endurance race. The team, consisting of Chandler Hall, Andrew Haryanto, and Jeffrey Segal, started the race from eleventh place but quickly made their mark.

Despite challenging weather conditions and numerous safety car phases, the Walkenhorst Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE EVO remained unscathed, displaying strong lap times in the LMGTE AM field. The team showcased their ability to compete with top-class international drivers.

“The teamwork was outstanding. It felt like we started working together years ago,” said Jeffrey Segal, expressing his gratitude to the team. “A big thank you to the whole team!”

Facing retirements and difficult track conditions, the number #100 car showed resilience, even recovering from two slips in the gravel trap. Their determination paid off as they fought their way back into the top ten, securing a remarkable eighth place in the LMGTE AM category.

“I knew the team could handle it. This result exceeded our expectations, and we can look back with pride on what we have achieved,” remarked Chandler Hall, expressing his pride in the team’s accomplishments.

Jörg Breuer expressed his delight at the successful Le Mans debut, finishing in a strong eighth place out of 21 vehicles in the LMGTE AM class. “The Ferrari 488 GTE ran without any problems, and our drivers put in a very good performance.”

With the Le Mans experience behind them, Walkenhorst Motorsport now turns their attention to upcoming challenges. They will compete at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with the BMW M4 GT3, aiming for overall victory, followed by the ADAC GT4 Germany in Zandvoort. The season will culminate with the highly anticipated 24-hour race at Spa at the end of June.