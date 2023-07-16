Crayon 301 postponed to Monday

Summertime is often associated with bright, sunny days. That is, unless NASCAR is in town.

The Cup Series‘ Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was quickly postponed to Monday at noon Eastern Standard Time due to heavy rain and the threat of further storms in the area.

The postponement continues a frustrating stretch of inclement weather for the series, which is just a week removed from having the Atlanta round shortened by rain and a fortnight after the Xfinity Series’ Chicago race suffered the same fate. Even the week before that in Nashville saw the Cup race have its start date moved up amid fears of rain, though the entire distance ran without trouble. Weather had also struck shortly before summer began, with the All-Star Race’s heat races run in the rain and Coca-Cola 600 moved to Monday.

The Northeastern United States has been hit by heavy storms and rains for much of July. In neighbouring Vermont, severe flooding led to a federal state of emergency being declared and forcing the Superstar Racing Experience’s upcoming Thunder Road Speedbowl race to be cancelled. Much of New Hampshire was under a flash food warning on Sunday, though forecasts hope for optimistic outlooks by Monday.

The Xfinity race on Saturday ran in its entirety, as did Cup Series qualifying that put 2022 winner Christopher Bell on the pole.