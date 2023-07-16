John Hunter Nemechek loudest in Loudon overtime

John Hunter Nemechek continued to add to his NASCAR Xfinity Series points lead on Saturday as he dominated New Hampshire Motor Speedway by leading 137 laps. However, he did have to get past an overtime scramble to convert his laps led into his fourth win of the season.

A seven-car accident that resulted in substantial damage for his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Joe Graf Jr. and Sam Mayer with two laps remaining set up overtime. As the Chevrolets of Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, and Daniel Hemric tried to bring the heat, Nemechek quickly extinguished it by pulling away before taking the white flag. Contact between Sheldon Creed and Cole Custer moments later caused another caution that ended the race.

Nemechek described overtime as “nerve-wracking for sure,” having added some flair to an otherwise lopsided showing as he often led by over two seconds. Justin Allgaier and JGR colleague Sammy Smith won the two stages, though neither had much answer for Nemechek otherwise, the latter even having to claw back after spinning his tyres on a late restart and stacking up the inside line.

The victory is Nemechek’s second in a row after taking Atlanta the previous week.

“We’ve clicked from almost day one,” he commented on his team. “We’ve been consistent all year. Just time to keep clicking off all of these victories.”

Mason Massey finished tenth for SS-Green Light Racing‘s second top ten of the year; the #08 car had last scored such a finish at a non-superspeedway with Gray Gaulding at Las Vegas in 2019.

Race results