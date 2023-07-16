NASCAR Xfinity Series

John Hunter Nemechek loudest in Loudon overtime

Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

John Hunter Nemechek continued to add to his NASCAR Xfinity Series points lead on Saturday as he dominated New Hampshire Motor Speedway by leading 137 laps. However, he did have to get past an overtime scramble to convert his laps led into his fourth win of the season.

A seven-car accident that resulted in substantial damage for his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Joe Graf Jr. and Sam Mayer with two laps remaining set up overtime. As the Chevrolets of Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, and Daniel Hemric tried to bring the heat, Nemechek quickly extinguished it by pulling away before taking the white flag. Contact between Sheldon Creed and Cole Custer moments later caused another caution that ended the race.

Nemechek described overtime as “nerve-wracking for sure,” having added some flair to an otherwise lopsided showing as he often led by over two seconds. Justin Allgaier and JGR colleague Sammy Smith won the two stages, though neither had much answer for Nemechek otherwise, the latter even having to claw back after spinning his tyres on a late restart and stacking up the inside line.

The victory is Nemechek’s second in a row after taking Atlanta the previous week.

“We’ve clicked from almost day one,” he commented on his team. “We’ve been consistent all year. Just time to keep clicking off all of these victories.”

Mason Massey finished tenth for SS-Green Light Racing‘s second top ten of the year; the #08 car had last scored such a finish at a non-superspeedway with Gray Gaulding at Las Vegas in 2019.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1220John Hunter NemechekJoe Gibbs RacingToyota206Running
2116Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet206Running
3821Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet206Running
41111Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet206Running
5718Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota206Running
647Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet206Running
72027Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet206Running
82292Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet206Running
91225Brett MoffittAM RacingFord206Running
103308Mason MasseySS-Green Light RacingFord206Running
1159Brandon JonesJR MotorsportsChevrolet206Running
122191Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet206Running
133826Kaz GralaSam Hunt RacingToyota206Running
142835Patrick EmerlingEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet206Running
151651Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet206Running
16910Austin Dillon*Richard Childress RacingChevrolet206Running
1738Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet206Running
18101Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet206Running
192943Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet206Running
201498Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord206Running
21172Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet205Running
22600Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord205Running
232628Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord205Running
24246Brennan PooleJD MotorsportsChevrolet204Running
253202Blaine PerkinsOur MotorsportsChevrolet203Running
262524Connor MosackSam Hunt RacingToyota203Running
27234Kyle WeathermanJD MotorsportsChevrolet202Running
283553C.J. McLaughlinEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet201Running
291919Joe Graf Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota196Accident
303138Chris Hacker*RSS RacingFord195Running
311331Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet190Accident
321548Parker KligermanBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet70Accident
333739Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord70Accident
341878Anthony AlfredoB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet70Accident
353466Chad FinchumMBM MotorsportsFord60Suspension
363007Stefan ParsonsSS-Green Light RacingChevrolet48Suspension
372744Rajah Caruth*SS-Green Light RacingChevrolet47Oil Line
383645Greg Van AlstAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet17Brakes
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
