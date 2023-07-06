Formula 1 Reveals Action-Packed Calendar for the 2024 Season

Formula 1 has officially announced the highly-anticipated calendar for the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, setting the stage for another year of exhilarating racing action. The schedule, revealed today, promises a captivating lineup of races across iconic circuits worldwide.

With 23 races in total, the 2024 season will offer fans a thrilling spectacle, showcasing the world’s top motorsport talent in intense battles for supremacy. From legendary circuits like Monaco and Silverstone to newer additions such as Zandvoort and Miami, each race promises to deliver high-speed drama and gripping on-track rivalries.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming season, stating, “We are delighted to unveil the calendar for the 2024 Formula 1 season. It’s a carefully crafted schedule that combines the sport’s rich heritage with exciting new destinations. Fans can expect an unforgettable year of racing as the drivers and teams push the limits on these iconic tracks.”

The 2024 calendar features a balanced mix of classic and modern venues, ensuring a diverse range of challenges for drivers. As the championship battle intensifies, the racers will face demanding circuits that test their skill, speed, and strategic prowess.

Several drivers shared their thoughts on the calendar, highlighting their anticipation for the upcoming season:

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing said “I’m thrilled to see such an exciting mix of tracks on the 2024 calendar. It will be a tough challenge, but that’s what makes Formula 1 so special. I can’t wait to tackle these legendary circuits and put on a show for the fans.”

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari added, “The 2024 season promises to be an incredible journey. The calendar features a great combination of classic and modern circuits, which will keep us drivers on our toes. I’m excited to tackle the unique demands of each track.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team said, “I’m really looking forward to the 2024 season. The calendar has some fantastic races lined up, and it’s always special to compete at legendary circuits like Monza and Suzuka. The battle for the championship will be intense, and I’m ready for the challenge.”

The 2024 Formula 1 calendar dates: