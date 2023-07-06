Formula 1

Formula 1 Reveals Action-Packed Calendar for the 2024 Season

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Formula 1 has officially announced the highly-anticipated calendar for the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, setting the stage for another year of exhilarating racing action. The schedule, revealed today, promises a captivating lineup of races across iconic circuits worldwide.

With 23 races in total, the 2024 season will offer fans a thrilling spectacle, showcasing the world’s top motorsport talent in intense battles for supremacy. From legendary circuits like Monaco and Silverstone to newer additions such as Zandvoort and Miami, each race promises to deliver high-speed drama and gripping on-track rivalries.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming season, stating, “We are delighted to unveil the calendar for the 2024 Formula 1 season. It’s a carefully crafted schedule that combines the sport’s rich heritage with exciting new destinations. Fans can expect an unforgettable year of racing as the drivers and teams push the limits on these iconic tracks.”

The 2024 calendar features a balanced mix of classic and modern venues, ensuring a diverse range of challenges for drivers. As the championship battle intensifies, the racers will face demanding circuits that test their skill, speed, and strategic prowess.

Several drivers shared their thoughts on the calendar, highlighting their anticipation for the upcoming season:

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing said “I’m thrilled to see such an exciting mix of tracks on the 2024 calendar. It will be a tough challenge, but that’s what makes Formula 1 so special. I can’t wait to tackle these legendary circuits and put on a show for the fans.”

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari added, “The 2024 season promises to be an incredible journey. The calendar features a great combination of classic and modern circuits, which will keep us drivers on our toes. I’m excited to tackle the unique demands of each track.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team said, “I’m really looking forward to the 2024 season. The calendar has some fantastic races lined up, and it’s always special to compete at legendary circuits like Monza and Suzuka. The battle for the championship will be intense, and I’m ready for the challenge.”

The 2024 Formula 1 calendar dates:

DateGrand PrixVenue
February 29-March 2BahrainSakhir
March 7-9Saudi ArabiaJeddah
March 22-24AustraliaMelbourne
April 5-7JapanSuzuka
April 19-21ChinaShanghai
May 3-5MiamiMiami
May 17-19Emilia RomagnaImola
May 24-26MonacoMonaco
June 7-9CanadaMontreal
June 21-23SpainBarcelona
June 28-30AustriaSpielberg
July 5-7United KingdomSilverstone
July 19-21HungaryBudapest
July 26-28BelgiumSpa
August 23-25NetherlandsZandvoort
August 30 – September 1ItalyMonza
September 13-15AzerbaijanBaku
September 20-22SingaporeSingapore
October 18-20USAAustin
October 25-27MexicoMexico City
November 1-3BrazilSao Paulo
November 21-23Las VegasLas Vegas
November 29 – December 1QatarLusail
December 6-8Abu DhabiYas Marina
Share
Avatar photo
74 posts

About author
Passionate motorsport journalist covering the fast-paced world of racing. With a love for speed and adrenaline, I bring the latest news, thrilling race reports, and exclusive interviews to fellow enthusiasts.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo’s Alessandro Alunni Bravi hopes British Grand Prix will “change the tide” in their favor with new upgrade package 

By
1 Mins read
Alfa Romeo Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said that the team is excited to introduce the new update, which they hope will help them return to the points.
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas: Upgrade for Silverstone “should help us regain the form we had shown last month”

By
3 Mins read
Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu hope to move on from their difficult time in Austria, and hope to find more pace with the upgraded C43 in Silverstone.
Formula 1

Championship Leader Verstappen ‘Curious’ to find out how RB19 will Perform at Silverstone

By
2 Mins read
Max Verstappen is looking for a sixth consecutive win this weekend at Silverstone, although he is curious to how his Red Bull will perform.