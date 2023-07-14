Formula 1

Gulf and Williams Racing Announce Fan-Selected 'Bolder than Bold' Livery for FW45 Cars

Gulf and Williams Racing reveal the fan-selected 'Bolder than Bold' livery for FW45 cars, promising an exhilarating spectacle at upcoming Grands Prix.
Credit: Williams Racing

Following an intense battle and a tightly contested final round, Gulf and Williams Racing have unveiled the winner of the highly anticipated Fan Livery Vote. The ‘Bolder than Bold‘ design emerged triumphant, securing its place on the FW45 cars of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant at the Singapore, Japan, and Qatar Grands Prix, promising an exhilarating spectacle at these races.

Mike Jones, CEO of Gulf Oil International, expressed pride in the partnership with Williams Racing and the significance of this livery in motorsport history: “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Williams Racing, and this livery marks an iconic moment in motorsport history. The campaign has been a tremendous success, sparking excitement for both Gulf and Williams fans alike. Gulf’s iconic colours have created four incredible liveries, and the standout winner chosen by the fans, ‘Bolder than Bold,’ will now be inscribed into Gulf’s rich motorsport history.”

The Fan Livery Vote allowed fans worldwide to participate in selecting their favourite livery design from four themes: Heritage, Bolder than Bold, Visionary, and Contemporary. Over 180,000 votes were cast across the closely contested three rounds, celebrating the spirit of two iconic motorsport brands and setting the stage for an exceptional moment on the track.

The journey began with the ‘Bolder than Bold’ design facing off against the ‘Contemporary’ theme in a highly competitive knockout system. The ‘Heritage’ design emerged victorious in the second round, securing its place in the ultimate showdown against ‘Bolder than Bold.’ Fans from around the world participated in the final vote, resulting in a closely fought finish.

James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams Racing, highlighted the importance of the competition and fan engagement in shaping the team’s visual identity: “This competition provided a unique opportunity for our fans to actively engage and shape the visual identity of our team. The winning design perfectly encapsulates the essence of the Gulf and Williams Racing partnership, reflecting on the past while building towards our future. This livery will create a defining moment when it takes to the track later in the season.”

In an intensely contested final round, with votes cast from all corners of the globe, the winning Gulf livery emerged as ‘Bolder than Bold,’ narrowly defeating ‘Heritage’ with 51.9% of the votes. This livery celebrates the boldness of those determined to make their mark, continually progress, and push boundaries. It represents an unwavering commitment to never give up and always approach challenges with confidence.

Before its debut on the race track, the winning livery will be showcased at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed. From 13-16 July, the Williams Racing stand at Goodwood will exhibit the FW45 show car adorned with the captivating ‘Bolder than Bold’ design. Gulf and Williams Racing will also unveil exclusive behind-the-scenes content, providing insights into the craftsmanship that will bring the design to life.

Fans can also check out the livery from the comfort of their own home, with an interactive AR app.

