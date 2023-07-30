Johnny Benson enters SRX Berlin

When the Superstar Racing Experience heads to Berlin Raceway near Grand Rapids, Michigan, Grand Rapids native Johnny Benson will take part in his first series race.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to race in the SRX series,” said Benson. “Not only to compete against some of the best drivers in the country, but to return to my home track Berlin Raceway.”

Benson was a popular driver in the 1990s and 2000s, winning the 1995 championship in what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series before graduating to the Cup Series the next season and claiming Rookie of the Year honours. After being a mainstay in the top level and scoring a win, he he became a Craftsman Truck Series star for four years by winning the 2008 championship and three consecutive Most Popular Driver Awards.

His NASCAR last action came in 2010 as a lack of funding ended his time there. Since then, he is a panelist on the National Motorsports Appeals Panel and occasionally races supermodified cars. Benson also dabbles as the pace car driver for SRX.

“It’s not often you have the opportunity to invite a good friend and a multiple different series champion to drive in SRX at his hometown track,” added SRX CEO Don Hawk. “I believe this announcement will be warmly received by all those great race fans at Berlin Raceway.”

Scheduled for 3 August, Berlin is the fourth race of the 2023 SRX season.