Off Road

Kyle Greaves wrecks and wins at Dirt City

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: CBS/FloRacing

Kyle GreavesChampionship Off-Road weekend at the Dirt City Motorplex looked to have abruptly ended in disaster, but it instead finished with him atop the podium. In what he called a “roller coaster of emotions,” Greaves bounced back from a massive roll on Saturday to win the Pro Lite race on Sunday.

His Race #1 was cut short after being squeezed into the tractor tyre barrier while approaching a jump three-abreast with Madix Bailey and Jacob Rosales; Greaves’ truck fell to the ground roof first before rolling multiple times and resting on its wheels. The damage was so substantial that his team brought it back to the shop for repairs while cousin C.J. Greaves was on injury standby. Despite the odds, they were able to fix it in less than a day and rejoin in time for Sunday.

Greaves cruised to the easy Race #2 win as Saturday winner Brody Eggleston was left trying to fend off Trey Gibbs and the rest of the field.

“Yesterday, we just struggled all day with just our setup. It just wasn’t on. I just kept making mistakes and falling back and I went through that wicked crash,” said the defending Pro Lite champion.

“Afterwards, I definitely didn’t think I was hopping back in but I woke up this morning, my team took the truck to the shop and cut it apart, and I got there and welded it together. This is all for them. That was a rough one to come back from, but without them, I wouldn’t have been able to do it. I know I scared the hell out of my fiancée and my mom; they didn’t want me to get back in here but I was too determined to not be back in it.”

C.J. added to the family festivities after sweeping Pro Stock SxS for the second round in a row. He also won Pro 4 on Saturday, though his Sunday was spoiled after a tyre puncture that allowed Jimmy Henderson to take his third win of the year after claiming both Crandon races.

In Pro 2, Cory Winner celebrated his birthday with a Saturday win that boosted him to the points lead ahead of Mickey Thomas, only for Thomas to repay the favour on Sunday. Winner’s third in Race #2 was still enough for him to hang onto the top spot by just one point. Desert racing veteran Dustin Grabowski finished second to Winner in Race #1 for his maiden short course podium.

Nick Visser and Chad Rayford, the top two in Pro SPEC, split the weekend; the latter leaves Lena with a ten-point advantage. Dylan Parsons, who spoke with The Checkered Flag before the season, scored his first class podium by finishing third in Race #2. He battled with Chris Van Den Elzen before the latter slipped up in turn one, upon which Parsons capitalised to take the last spot on the podium.

Pro 2 drivers Ricky Gutierrez and Keegan Kincaid sat out the weekend, the former’s truck still undergoing repairs after crashing at ERX.

Class winners

Pro

ClassSaturday WinnerSunday Winner
Pro 4C.J. GreavesJimmy Henderson
Pro 2Cory WinnerMickey Thomas
Pro Turbo SxSKyle ChaneyAndrew Carlson
Pro LiteBrody EgglestonKyle Greaves
Pro SPECNick VisserChad Rayford
Pro Stock SxSC.J. GreavesC.J. Greaves
Pro BuggyMark SteinhardtLarry Job

Sportsman

ClassSaturday WinnerSunday Winner
Pro Am SxSRory NavinKolton Krajicek
570 SxSEllah HoltgerRyker Remington
Super Stock TruckJoe MaciosekBen Holtger
Sportsman SxSTyler WusterbarthTrent Peetz
1600 Single BuggyJohn FitzgeraldJohn Fitzgerald
170/200 SxSTanner ThibeaultTanner Thibeault
Mod KartCarter Vanden HeuvelCarter Vanden Heuvel
Short Course KartJacobi TullbergRace Visser
Youth SxSRyker RemingtonRyker Remington
1600 Light BuggyConnor SchulzConnor Schulz
Stock TruckCory HoltgerCory Holtger
Share
Avatar photo
2961 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
Off Road

Team JAOS hopes to rebound in second Baja 1000

By
1 Mins read
After their Baja 1000 début in 2022 ended with a retirement, Team JAOS is keen on completing the 2023 edition in November with Tomonori Noto once again driving the Lexus LX600.
Off Road

Polaris acquires Walker Evans Enterprises

By
1 Mins read
The legendary Walker Evans name has joined the Polaris family as the company buys its longtime snowmobile and UTV shock/wheel maker.
Off RoadStadium SUPER Trucks

Powerboat great Greg Foster dies at 63

By
1 Mins read
Greg Foster, one of the original stars of the American powerboat racing scene who has also raced in Stadium Super Trucks and deserts, passed Monday after a battle with cancer.