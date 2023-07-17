RJ Anderson crashes the party in ERX

RJ Anderson might not be a Championship Off-Road regular as he pursues an Extreme E championship and races in SCORE International, but he quickly made an impact in his first COR race of 2023, much to C.J. Greaves‘ chagrin.

Anderson ran as high as second for much of the Friday Pro 4 race before contact with Cole Mamer resulted in damage that eliminated him from contention, while Greaves chased down Andrew Carlson to score his third win in the class for 2023. The following day, Greaves’ race ended with a flip after hitting Anderson and flipping onto the K-rail.

Even with Greaves out of contention, Anderson had to drive away from a wave of chaos as Jimmy Henderson stalled and spun on the 180 hairpin, causing a stack-up that collected Carlson, Mamer, and Johnny Greaves. Still, Henderson was able to slip away and rejoin the race, eventually holding off Kyle Chaney for the runner-up spot by just .001 of a second. Henderson eventually apologised for the accident.

C.J. Greaves talked with Anderson about the incident after the race before parting ways. On social media, he expressed amusement at an Instagram meme depicting him and Anderson as Brian and Dom in the ending to The Fast and the Furious.

“Had some adversity yesterday, but my team, I love these guys. We don’t do this all season, but we come out here and make it count,” said Anderson. His part-time schedule has included ERX since COR’s inaugural season in 2020. “I’m really proud of my whole team for putting the effort in. Had a super fun race.

“I’m just stoked. I’m going to celebrate this one for sure tonight.”

Johnny Greaves missed out on the podium in the Friday Pro 4 race, finishing fourth in his first start of 2023 after missing the first two rounds due to injury.

While his Pro 4 weekend did not end as he hoped, the younger Greaves still had a winning weekend by sweeping Pro Stock SxS, enabling hm to retake the points lead from Jeb Bootle who finished second in both races. On the other hand, Carlson went from losing the win to Greaves in Pro 4 but salvaging a Pro Turbo SxS win on Saturday to flipping in both Pro Stock and Turbo.

John Holtger and Cory Winner scored their first wins of the season in Pro 2

Class winners

Pro

Class Friday Winner Saturday Winner Pro 4 C.J. Greaves RJ Anderson Pro 2 John Holtger Cory Winner Pro Turbo SxS Andrew Carlson Owen VanEperen Pro Lite Kyle Greaves Kyle Greaves Pro SPEC Gray Leadbetter Chad Rayford Pro Stock SxS C.J. Greaves C.J. Greaves Pro Buggy Mark Steinhardt Jordan Bernloehr

Sportsman