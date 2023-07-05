McLaren Unveils Special Chrome Livery for British Grand Prix in Collaboration with Google

McLaren Racing, in partnership with Google, has announced a special Chrome livery for the McLaren MCL60 F1 cars, set to debut at the upcoming 2023 British Grand Prix. This unique livery pays homage to McLaren’s beloved chrome design, which adorned their cars from 2006 to 2014, during a period that saw Lewis Hamilton clinch the Driver’s World Championship in 2008, coinciding with the launch of Google’s revolutionary Chrome browser.

This special Chrome livery forms part of McLaren’s ongoing 60th-anniversary celebrations, which have seen the team revisit various heritage liveries, including a tribute to the iconic Triple Crown achievement. Throughout the entire British Grand Prix race weekend, both MCL60 race cars will proudly display the Chrome livery. McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris will also embrace the occasion with a specially designed helmet and bespoke boots, while both Lando and teammate Oscar Piastri will sport unique race suits.

The grand unveiling of the livery took place on 3 July at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, with Norris, Piastri, and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown in attendance.

Commenting on the collaboration, Brown expressed his excitement, saying, “It’s no secret that racing fans love McLaren’s classic chrome livery. Google Chrome wanted to bring back elements of this iconic livery to celebrate our team’s history at the British Grand Prix, and we’re excited to be able to give our fans what they want.”

Nick Drake, VP Global Marketing at Google, also shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “It’s been a privilege for the Google Chrome team to work with McLaren on bringing back elements of an iconic livery to inspire this takeover. We were delighted with the fans’ reaction to the branded wheel covers that introduced our partnership, and now Google Chrome is putting chrome back on the McLaren for its home race. We’re looking forward to Silverstone and hope all McLaren fans enjoy what promises to be a really exciting weekend of racing.”

The McLaren Chrome livery is set to create a nostalgic atmosphere for fans, evoking fond memories of McLaren’s historic racing moments. As the team prepares to showcase the special livery at their home race, anticipation grows for an exhilarating weekend of action at Silverstone.