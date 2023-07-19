World Rally-Raid Championship

Nicolas Etchamendi-designed SSV to debut in Desafio Ruta 40

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Nicolás Etchamendi

A new Light Prototype side-by-side vehicle developed by Nicolás Etchamendi will make its début at the Desafío Ruta 40 in August, competing in the T3 category.

Etchamendi is an engineer who runs Juan Pedro Etchamendi S.A, an import auto parts store in Montevideo, Uruguay. He began building two prototypes in December 2022, completing the chassis by March and submitting it to the FIA for approval. With the blessing of Uruguay’s motoring federation Automóvil Club del Uruguay, the chassis passed homologation last week.

A teams for the car was not immediately revealed, though reports have suggested Luis Henderson as the top candidate to drive with Sergio Lafuente as navigator. Both have competed at the Dakar Rally on quads before switching to cars, with Henderson having raced for both the FIA and FIM Bajas World Cups. Lafuente won the Desafío Ruta 40 on a quad in 2014 and the DR 40 Sur in 2017, along with the 2016 edition as the co-driver for Sebastián Halpern; he called the shots for the T3 of Diego Martinez at the most recent World Rally-Raid Championship round in Sonora, finishing sixth in class.

If things go as planned, the car will be the fourth T3 manufacturer to race in 2023. While the Can-Am Maverick X3 is the most popular vehicle in both T3 and the production-based T4, the Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype and MCE-5 T3M are also used; the latter will also increase from one to three entries at the DR 40.

The Desafío Ruta 40 takes place in neighbouring Argentina, making it the ideal location for the SSV to run its first race. However, despite the FIA’s thumbs up, the project is currently incomplete as Etchamendi tries to finish the vehicle in time. The race will begin on 27 August and run through 1 September.

Share
Avatar photo
2915 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Jeremias Pascual enters Desafio Ruta 40 on Dakar 2024 mission

By
2 Mins read
Jeremías Pascual, who finished 2nd in the South American Rally Race, hopes to run the Dakar Rally in 2024. To get there, he aims to qualify via the Desafío Ruta 40.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Desafio Ruta 40 adds YPF title sponsorship, Desafio Ansenuza

By
1 Mins read
The Desafío Ruta 40 will be sponsored by Argentinian gas company YPF, dubbing it the Desafío Ruta 40 YPF. The race week will also have the amateur navigation-based Desafío Ansenuza.
DakarFIA WECFormula 1World Rally-Raid Championship

Alpine Appoints Bruno Famin as VP of Motorsports, Strengthening Racing Ambitions

By
1 Mins read
Alpine reinforces its motorsports ambitions with the appointment of Bruno Famin as VP, leading Alpine’s racing activities across various disciplines.