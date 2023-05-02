World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Sonora Rally: Mitch Guthrie holds off Ekstrom for T3 triumph

The World Rally-Raid Championship‘s T3 category is enjoying a streak of parity to begin 2023 as all three rounds have been won by a different driver, even if they’re all Red Bull team-mates.

The streak continued as Mitch Guthrie scored his maiden W2RC victory at the Sonora Rally, edging out Mattias Ekström by less than seven minutes. Guthrie, who is no stranger to the Mexican desert as the 2017 Baja 1000 UTV overall winner, remains third in the T3 standings behind fellow American Red Bull drivers Seth Quintero and Austin Jones, but the gap to the leader is cut in more than half from forty-six after Abu Dhabi to twenty.

Ekström, racing in T3 for the second straight race, had the early advantage as he won the first and third stages while the Red Bull factory racers squabbled amongst themselves. However, Guthrie hit his stride and won Stage #4 to take the overall lead while Ekström had an off-day and placed sixth. Guthrie entered the final day leading Ekström by 1:09, and the margin ended up growing to six-and-a-half minutes when the latter got stuck in traffic and suffered a tyre puncture.

“Super excited to take the overall win at the Sonora Rally,” wrote Guthrie. “Thanks to the whole team for all their hard work. It was a battle the entire rally and we’re stoked! This is a big win for us and see you on the next one.”

Settling for runner-up in the final stage meant Ekström was the lone driver to hold second overall in consecutive legs. The position traded hands multiple times starting with João Ferreira, who broke up the Can-Am party in his Yamaha after placing second to Guthrie in the Prologue before an electrical issue and water pump failure knocked him off the spot the following day. Francisco Lopéz Contardo won Stage #2 to assume second, only to lose it to a broken front axle thirty kilometres into the third leg. Cristina Gutiérrez moved up into second thanks to her top five run until Guthrie overtook Ekström in the penultimate stage.

Jones snuck onto the podium on the final day when he finished fifth, 1:35 ahead of Lopéz and seven minutes on Gutiérrez. With Quintero’s struggles while Guillaume de Mévius and Hernán Garcés are part-timers, Jones is the only driver in T3 to score podium finishes in all three rounds to date, winning the Dakar Rally and placing second at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Red Bull colleague Rokas Baciuška in T4, Paolo Lucci in Rally2, and Laisvydas Kancius in Quad have also achieved the feat.

Gutiérrez and Lopéz respectively finished fourth and fifth, the latter virtually out of contention after his Stage #3 problems and half an hour back of Gutiérrez. Lopéz, the reigning W2RC T3 champion, was making his racing return after skipping Abu Dhabi to focus on fatherhood.

Quintero had a difficult rally as his Can-Am was plagued by mechanical issues from the first stage. He had to settle for tenth, which bumped him up to ninth since sixth-placed Diego Martinez is not racing for W2RC points, and still holds the championship lead over Jones even if by just one point.

David Zille was the only driver not named Guthrie or Ekström to win a stage as he closed out the rally with his second career stage victory (the first came at the Dakar Rally). He was classified eighth as a broken hub in Stage #4 eliminated him from contention; Zille had been fifth overall prior to the issue.

T3 overall results

FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamTimeMargin
1302Mitch GuthrieKellon WalchRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team11:17:24Leader
2308Mattias EkströmEmil BergkvistSouth Racing Can-Am11:24:02+ 6:38
3301Austin JonesGustavo GugelminRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team11:28:10+ 10:46
4304Cristina GutiérrezPablo Moreno HueteRed Bull Can-Am Factory Racing11:30:02+ 12:38
5303Francisco Lopéz ContardoJuan Pablo LatrachRed Bull Can-Am Factory Racing11:58:54+ 41:30
6311Diego Martinez*Sergio LafuenteSouth Racing Can-Am12:11:42+ 54:18
7305João FerreiraFilipe PalmeiroX-raid Team12:16:18+ 58:54
8307David ZilleSebastian CesanaSouth Racing Can-Am12:59:28+ 1:42:04
9309Annett QuandtLisette BakkerX-raid Team13:00:31+ 1:43:07
10300Seth QuinteroDennis ZenzRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team13:07:02+ 1:49:38
11306Claude FournierSzymon GospodarczykTeam BBR13:26:24+ 2:09:00
* – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

T3 stage winners

StageDriverTime
PrologueMitch Guthrie5:45
Stage #1Mattias Ekström1:40:15
Stage #2Francisco Lopéz Contardo1:33:25
Stage #3Mattias Ekström3:39:27
Stage #4Mitch Guthrie2:51:44
Stage #5David Zille1:20:31

Overall winners

ClassNumberCompetitorTeamTime
T1201Nasser Al-AttiyahToyota Gazoo Racing10:29:55
T3302Mitch GuthrieRed Bull Off-Road Junior Team11:17:24
T4400Rokas BaciuškaRed Bull Can-Am Factory Racing11:51:05
RallyGP18Daniel SandersRed Bull GasGas Factory Racing11:01:09
Rally217Romain DumontierHT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing11:48:21
Rally357Massimo CamurriFreedom Rally Racing15:59:16
Quad162Laisvydas KanciusAG Dakar School15:33:14
National Car/UTV605Sara Price*SP Motorsports17:14:04
National Enduro513Brendan Crow*Brendan Crow16:37:36
National Malle Moto501Matt Sutherland*Matt Sutherland18:24:08

W2RC T3 standings

Drivers’ standings

RankDriverPointsMargin
1Austin Jones146Leader
2Seth Quintero145– 1
3Mitch Guthrie126– 20
T-4Cristina Gutiérrez78– 68
T-4Francisco López Contardo78– 68
6João Ferreira74– 72
7Mattias Ekström54– 92
8Claude Fournier42– 104
T-9Jean-Luc Ceccaldi41– 105
T-9David Zille41– 105
11Aliyyah Koloc34– 112
12Hélder Rodrigues22– 124
13Annett Quandt20– 126
14Dania Akeel15– 131
15Erik van Loon13– 133

Co-drivers’ standings

Some co-drivers have worked with drivers in other categories. Those do not count for this championship nor are they mentioned below.

RankCo-DriverDriverPointsMargin
1Gustavo GugelminAustin Jones146Leader
2Dennis ZenzSeth Quintero145– 1
3Kellon WalchMitch Guthrie126– 20
T-4Pablo Moreno HueteCristina Gutiérrez78– 68
T-4Juan Pablo LatrachFrancisco López Contardo78– 68
6Filipe PalmeiroJoão Ferreira74– 72
7Emil BergkvistMattias Ekström54– 92
T-8Cédric DupléJean-Luc Ceccaldi41– 105
T-8Sebastian CesanaDavid Zille41– 105
10Stéphane DupléAliyyah Koloc34– 112
T-11Szymon GospodarczykClaude Fournier22– 124
T-11Gonçalo ReisHélder Rodrigues22– 124
13Arnold BrucyClaude Fournier20– 126
14Sergio LafuenteDania Akeel, Diego Martinez*15– 131
15Sébastien DelaunayErik van Loon13– 133
16Annie SeelAnnett Quandt11– 135
17Lisette BakkerAnnett Quandt9– 137
