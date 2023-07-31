Nitrocross Returns to Utah Motorsports Campus For Round 2 of the 2023-2024 Season

Nitrocross will return to its home venue at Utah Motorsports Campus in Salt Lake City for the second and third rounds of the 2023-2024 season.

The series last came to the massive venue in 2021 for its inaugural season which saw Timmy Hansen take the win with his brother Kevin Hansen and Steve Arpin closing the podium. The track has seen three total races and minor changes to the track to accommodate the Supercars that were then run from 2019 through 2021 for the Nitro World Games.

Now with its return to Salt Lake City, Nitrocross will introduce the FC1-X to the rollercoaster track featuring a 100ft gap jump and banked turns that have now become commonplace in the series. Along with the FC1-X, Baja Bugs and NEXT class return to support the series along with the Nitro Circus Van Prix as an exhibition race.

The roster includes all of this season’s standard drivers with the addition of some new drivers to be announced closer to the race. Fraser McConnell leads the championship going into rounds two and three with teammate Robin Larsson following in second and Kevin Eriksson third in the standings.

The racing is set to kick off Friday, August 18th and 19th in Salt Lake City, Utah.