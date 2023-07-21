Polaris acquires Walker Evans Enterprises

Walker Evans, one of the most iconic names in off-road racing, has sold Walker Evans Enterprises and Walker Evans Racing to Polaris Inc.

The company produces shocks and wheels for UTVs and snowmobiles. While also catering to a multitude of manufacturers such as Can-Am, Honda, and Yamaha, they have worked alongside Polaris since 2000 when they built shocks for the factory snowcross team. Many teams in series such as SCORE International and AMSOIL Championship Snocross rely on shocks from the Evans shop.

Evans and his wife Phyllis overshaw the shop alongside general manager Randy Anderson. Anderson, a 2022 Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer, will join Polaris as part of the acquisition.

“Their passion for our brand and the off-road community aligns with ours, making Polaris the ideal organization to carry the Walker Evans legacy forward for the next generation of riders,” reads a joint statement from the trio.

“For decades, the off-roading world has been an integral part of our lives, whether on the track, in the crew pit, or as a shock manufacturer. While this bond will remain unshakable, we feel that it is time for Walker and Phyllis to embrace the next chapter and savor more precious moments with their beloved family and friends. Walker Evans Racing will continue to thrive under Polaris’ capable hands, and Randy will be joining Polaris to ensure a seamless transition of the business and to continue driving innovation through the Walker Evans portfolio of products from our trusted Riverside, California facilities.

“This moment also presents an opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude. To our families, the entire Walker Evans team, and all those who have been part of this incredible journey with us, thank you. Your support and dedication has been the bedrock of our success, and we could not have done it without each and every one of you.”

A 2004 inductee into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame, Evans thrived in both desert and short course racing with twenty-one combined championships in SCORE, SODA, MTEG, and CORR along with nine Baja 1000s. His imapct even extends to pavement racing, having helped design the original NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series vehicle before running the first two seasons. His son Evan is also set to be inducted into the ORMHOF.