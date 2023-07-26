World Rally-Raid Championship

Rokas Baciuska on T1+ debut: “We actually got used to the car really fast”

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Marian Chytka/Red Bull Content Pool

A T1+ represents the best of the best in rally raid while a T4 is a production side-by-side vehicle. Despite the disparity between vehicles, T4 star Rokas Baciuška looked like a natural in his first race piloting a T1 car at the Baja España Aragón; if not for “just a few slip ups,” he could have been on the podium on début.

Driving a Toyota Hilux T1+ prepared by Overdrive Racing, Baciuška finished ninth overall with a total time of 6:34:31, fifteen minutes back of winner and Hilux driver Nasser Al-Attiyah.

However, context-less box scores can be deceiving as Baciuška received an eight-minute time penalty for missing a waypoint in the first stage dropped him from what would have been the third fastest overall time. Consequently, he completed the day in eleventh whereas a penalty-less run ranked him fourth. Baciuška rebounded in Stage #2 on Saturday by leading for much of the day only to suffer a tyre puncture that relegated him to sixth.

“This was a great training session.Top ten on our first try, I think this is a really good result for us,” he recapped. “If we removed that eight-minute penalty and that puncture, we would be third overall. We actually got used to the car really fast with only 600 kilometres on our belts, it’s almost nothing. Legends and elite drivers have already done many Dakars and uncountable thousands of kilometres. The team is really happy and surprised by the pace.”

Baciuška currently leads the World Rally-Raid Championship in the T4 category by a wide margin, having won the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and Sonora Rally after finishing runner-up at the Dakar Rally. The reigning T4 champion is eyeing a move up to T3 for Light Prototype SSVs in 2024, while the start in the T1+ was intended to give him more experience in different equipment and is not necessarily foreshadowing a graduation to that high of a class so soon. Nonetheless, he is open to doing more races in the Hilux if the opportunity arises.

“We will try to get the budget needed to race with T1+ machinery. Our goal was to save the car from damage and don’t get a big bill for the repair afterwards,” he commented.

Entering the next W2RC round in Argentina in August, Baciuška has a 103-point lead in T4 over Eryk Goczał, who beat him at Dakar but is not running the full season, and 110 on fellow full-timer Shinsuke Umeda.

Share
Avatar photo
2946 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

"Great learning experience" for M-Sport Ford in cross-country rally debut

By
1 Mins read
As they prepare for the 2024 Dakar Rally, M-Sport/Neil Woolridge Motorsport’s Ford Ranger T1+ finished 6th and 11th with Nani Roma and Gareth Woolridge at the Baja Aragón.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

ASO, FIM tweak 2024 Dakar Rally quad entry requirements

By
1 Mins read
Due to low Quad entries, riders hoping to run the 2024 Dakar Rally must have either raced a Dakar in the past five years or sign up for the W2RC in 2023 or 2024.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Nasser Al-Attiyah's free agency continues, though current focus remains on Toyota

By
2 Mins read
While Nasser Al-Attiyah plans to leave Toyota when his contract expires, he still has the Desafío Ruta 40 and hasn’t ruled out a return if negotiations go well, though he has other suitors too.