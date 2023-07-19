Ryan Vargas joins 3F Racing

3F Racing has hired Ryan Vargas to serve as their Director of Team and Driver Development ahead of their planned NASCAR Cup Series début.

Vargas arrives at 3F with some familiarity in team administration, working in the Xfinity Series for CHK Racing as a consultant. He has also raced for the team as well as a part-time Craftsman Truck Series slate for On Point Motorsports.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join 3F Racing and assist in the development of their drivers coming in from overseas,” said Vargas. “In the last year, I’ve gotten to know both Dennis (Hirtz) and Paul (Wiedeler) as good friends and I’m excited to join them in the early stages of their growth. With Dennis’ expertise coming from the European racing scene, such as DTM Touring Car and GT World Challenge Series, I’m excited to work alongside him in welcoming drivers from different disciplines to the world of stock car racing.”

3F Racing aims to be the first German-owned team to compete in the Cup Series. Hirtz previously worked as the marketing director for European GT team Phoenix Racing. The team already has a late model programme with Christopher Tate as driver, and they intend to expand it by partnering with Lee Faulk Racing. NASCAR Whelen Euro Series driver Max Mason will test for the team at Hickory later in the summer.

Besides his personnel position, Vargas will serve as 3F’s reserve driver if necessary and make occasional late model starts.

“3F Racing is committed to growing their footprint in the NASCAR environment and this late model programme is their first step in doing so,” Vargas continued. “I’m very excited to go to work with these young drivers as well as have the opportunity to travel and be a part of the organisation’s Cup Series endeavours.”