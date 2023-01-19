Ryan Vargas joins On Point for limited 2023 Truck slate

Three months after leaving JD Motorsports, Ryan Vargas has landed on his feet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at On Point Motorsports, with whom he will run at least seven races for 2023. It will be his first time racing in the Trucks.

His first race in the #30 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will be at Atlanta Motor Speedway on 18 March. Two months later, he will enter Darlington Raceway on 20 May, followed by Nashville Superspeedway (23 June), Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (8 July), Richmond Raceway (29 July), Talladega Superspeedway (30 September), and Homestead-Miami Speedway (22 October).

“I’m beyond thrilled to join On Point Motorsports for the 2023 season,” said Vargas. “I told myself heading into this offseason that it was time for a change. I knew that I was ready to take on a new challenge. Having never made a truck series start, I really felt that this year was the perfect time for me to make the move into a competitive Truck Series entry. There’s no denying what Bones (owner Steven Lane) and his team have done are nothing short of impressive. With a bunch of top-ten finishes and opportunities to make it to Victory Lane, I knew I had found myself a fantastic new home.

“Although I won’t be running the full schedule, I’m excited to engrain myself within the organisation and work hands on with the development of my teammates and the truck’s on-track performance. Thank you to all my fans and followers for continuing to believe in me. I’m truly blessed and I really look forward to competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023.”

Vargas raced in the Xfinity Series from 2019 to 2022, mainly for JDM. He was supposed to race full-time in 2021 and 2022 before struggling performances and sponsorship woes led to those plans being dropped. He departed the team in October, ending his tenure with two top tens and a best finish of sixth at Daytona in 2022.

Prior to the Xfinity Series, he finished sixth in the 2018 now-ARCA Menards Series East standings.

OPM began the 2022 Truck season with Tate Fogleman as the full-time driver before scaling back and opting for a rotation of multiple names in Josh Bilicki, Joey Gase, Chris Hacker, Kaden Honeycutt, and Camden Murphy. The #30 finished twenty-fourth in owner points with Fogleman scoring its best finish of twelfth at Las Vegas.