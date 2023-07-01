Formula 1

Verstappen Takes Pole Ahead of Pérez During Dramatic Sprint Shootout in Austria

By
3 Mins read
Share
Credit: Peter Fox/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen took pole position in the Sprint shootout, which sets the grid for the Sprint race later today. Sergio Pérez bounced back from his Q2 exit in qualifying on Friday to put himself on the front row alongside his teammate.

Lando Norris once again put in an impressive performance around the Red Bull Ring and managed to secure a second-row start for McLaren F1 Team. The biggest story of the session though was a nightmare for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team with neither car starting in the top fourteen for the Sprint race.

Shootout 1 – Track Limits Sees Hamilton Eliminated

The first part of the Sprint Shootout saw constant running and excitement with the track drying up from rain earlier in the morning. As the track evolved, the drivers kept getting quicker and quicker, putting some big names at risk of a first-round exit.

Everyone expected Carlos Sainz Jr. to be eliminated after he had to pit with a brake issue, however excellent work from the Scuderia Ferrari saw him get one flying lap at the end of the session, and remarkably the Spaniard put his Ferrari top of the timesheets ahead of Verstappen.

The biggest story of the session was the exit of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, his best laptime was deleted due to track limits and his final run saw him caught up in traffic and impeded by Verstappen, meaning he will start on the second to last row of the grid for the Sprint race in eighteenth.

Logan Sargeant and Valtteri Bottas will be on the back row, with the former getting a laptime deleted as well for track limits. Hamilton was joined in the bottom five by Oscar Piastri and Gunayu Zhou, who will start seventeenth and sixteenth respectively.

Shootout 2 – Albon Narrowly Misses Out on Top Ten Shootout

The track was almost completely dry by the time the second part of the Sprint shootout came around, and despite the change in conditions, there wasn’t a change in fortune for Mercedes and in this session it was George Russell, who was eliminated. Russell wasn’t at fault though, a hydraulic issue on his W14, saw him unable to set a laptime, meaning he will start fifteenth for the Sprint race later today.

Nyck de Vries did a little better than he did on Friday but once again the Dutchman didn’t have enough pace to reach the next part of qualifying and will start fourteenth on the grid later today just behind his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly lacked some pace in comparison to his teammate and found himself knocked out in twelfth place. Alex Albon was the feel-good story once again in qualifying on Friday, but today found himself narrowly knocked out of the Sprint shootout by just over half a tenth by Nico Hülkenberg.

The biggest surprise of the session was that both Haas F1 Team drivers made it through to Shootout 3, with Kevin Magnussen ahead of his teammate.

Shootout 3 – Pérez Bounces Back

The final part of the Sprint shootout saw Verstappen claim pole position for the Sprint race later today, as the two-time World Champion went over five tenths ahead of Pérez, who managed to bounce back from his poor performance on Friday to secure a Red Bull front row lockout.

Norris completed the top three, as he continued to show pace around the Red Bull Ring, the McLaren F1 Team driver will be joined on the second row by Hülkenberg, who put in a remarkable lap. Ferrari lacked a little bit of pace compared to yesterday so Sainz and Leclerc will be hoping they can move up a few positions from fifth and sixth on the grid respectively.

Fernando Alonso managed to outqualify Lance Stroll and the Aston Martin Armaco Cognizant F1 Team duo will start just behind the Ferrari duo in seventh and eighth, while Esteban Ocon and Magnussen rounded out the top ten.

Here is how the grid will line up for the Sprint race later on today.

POSDRIVERCARQ1Q2Q3LAPS
1Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:06.2361:05.3711:04.44023
2Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1:06.9241:05.8361:04.93323
3Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES1:06.7231:05.6991:05.01023
4Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI1:06.5481:06.0911:05.08423
5Carlos SainzFERRARI1:06.1871:05.4341:05.13618
6Charles LeclercFERRARI1:07.0611:05.6731:05.24523
7Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:06.6111:05.7591:05.25824
8Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1:06.5691:05.9141:05.34724
9Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT1:06.8401:05.6041:05.36624
10Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:06.6291:05.7301:05.91223
11Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:06.8921:06.15218
12Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT1:06.8731:06.36016
13Yuki TsunodaALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT1:06.8961:06.36918
14Nyck De VriesALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT1:06.7041:06.59318
15George RussellMERCEDES1:06.65310
16Zhou GuanyuALFA ROMEO FERRARI1:07.0629
17Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES1:07.10610
18Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:07.2829
19Valtteri BottasALFA ROMEO FERRARI1:07.2919
20Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:07.42610
Share
Related posts
Formula 1

Charles Leclerc: "I put everything into that last lap"

By
2 Mins read
Charles Leclerc pushed Max Verstappen all the way in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, but the Ferrari driver had to settle for just a front row start alongside the Dutchman.
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Admits "It wasn’t a straightforward qualifying" Despite Austrian GP Pole

By
2 Mins read
Max Verstappen took an impressive pole position around the Red Bull Ring on Friday but he admitted it wasn’t straightforward.
Formula 1

Verstappen Secures Pole Position at Red Bull Ring Despite Leclerc Heroics

By
4 Mins read
Max Verstappen took a remarkable pole position, just ahead of Charles Leclerc despite his final lap heroics.