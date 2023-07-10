With Haley’s “help”, John Hunter Nemechek wins Atlanta Xfinity in overtime

Kaulig Racing began overtime of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a track dependent on drafting, with all three cars in the top four. None of them won.

Justin Haley restarted on the outside alongside Joe Gibbs Racing‘s John Hunter Nemechek while his Kaulig team-mates Chandler Smith and Daniel Hemric were behind them. When Smith ran out of fuel coming to the green flag, Haley committed to the inside to work with Hemric. Although the two closed in on Nemechek, Haley elected to try his own move to begin the final lap, leaving Hemric without a drafting partner before Cole Custer supplied a push that ultimately came too late.

After exiting his car as the runner-up, Hemric slammed his helmet against the roof in what he called a “super amount of frustration” before discussing the matter with Haley. He also finished second in the first Atlanta race in March.

“Hemric was pretty mad here that I didn’t push, but he started stumbling out of (turn) four so I got down to try to give him the best chance,” commented Haley. “Just short on fuel there.”

Hemric explained he “backed up to [Haley] there and thought I was going to have the run down the front to at least give myself an opportunity to get the #20 (Nemechek) back and he pulled out of line. I guess his car ran out of fuel too.”

Ironically, Nemechek had Hemric to thank for securing his third win of the year. He only led the final three laps including both in overtime despite starting second.

“I got a huge push from the #11, so thanks to Daniel for giving me that huge push,” Nemechek remarked. “Hats off to this entire #20 team. Early on in the race, if you would have said that we were going to win the race, I would have told you that wasn’t going to be the case. We didn’t have the fastest car tonight.”

Both stage winners Riley Herbst and Sheldon Creed retired after being involved in the same crash on lap 87. Herbst had blown a tyre, and Brandon Jones attempted to avoid him only to clip Ryan Sieg and Creed. The exit continues a sophomore campaign marred by atrocious luck for Creed, who has not scored a top ten since Portland in June with a litany of misfortunes such as wrecks and even weather. Creed had set the fastest time in the first round of Atlanta qualifying but a drivetrain problem prevented him from competing for the pole.

Greg Van Alst was also taken out in a crash that cut short the ARCA Daytona winner’s Xfinity début.

