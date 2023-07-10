NASCAR Xfinity Series

With Haley’s “help”, John Hunter Nemechek wins Atlanta Xfinity in overtime

Credit: Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Kaulig Racing began overtime of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a track dependent on drafting, with all three cars in the top four. None of them won.

Justin Haley restarted on the outside alongside Joe Gibbs Racing‘s John Hunter Nemechek while his Kaulig team-mates Chandler Smith and Daniel Hemric were behind them. When Smith ran out of fuel coming to the green flag, Haley committed to the inside to work with Hemric. Although the two closed in on Nemechek, Haley elected to try his own move to begin the final lap, leaving Hemric without a drafting partner before Cole Custer supplied a push that ultimately came too late.

After exiting his car as the runner-up, Hemric slammed his helmet against the roof in what he called a “super amount of frustration” before discussing the matter with Haley. He also finished second in the first Atlanta race in March.

“Hemric was pretty mad here that I didn’t push, but he started stumbling out of (turn) four so I got down to try to give him the best chance,” commented Haley. “Just short on fuel there.”

Hemric explained he “backed up to [Haley] there and thought I was going to have the run down the front to at least give myself an opportunity to get the #20 (Nemechek) back and he pulled out of line. I guess his car ran out of fuel too.”

Ironically, Nemechek had Hemric to thank for securing his third win of the year. He only led the final three laps including both in overtime despite starting second.

“I got a huge push from the #11, so thanks to Daniel for giving me that huge push,” Nemechek remarked. “Hats off to this entire #20 team. Early on in the race, if you would have said that we were going to win the race, I would have told you that wasn’t going to be the case. We didn’t have the fastest car tonight.”

Both stage winners Riley Herbst and Sheldon Creed retired after being involved in the same crash on lap 87. Herbst had blown a tyre, and Brandon Jones attempted to avoid him only to clip Ryan Sieg and Creed. The exit continues a sophomore campaign marred by atrocious luck for Creed, who has not scored a top ten since Portland in June with a litany of misfortunes such as wrecks and even weather. Creed had set the fastest time in the first round of Atlanta qualifying but a drivetrain problem prevented him from competing for the pole.

Greg Van Alst was also taken out in a crash that cut short the ARCA Daytona winner’s Xfinity début.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1220John Hunter NemechekJoe Gibbs RacingToyota169Running
21111Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet169Running
3700Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord169Running
41310Justin Haley*Kaulig RacingChevrolet169Running
551Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet169Running
61219Ty Gibbs*Joe Gibbs RacingToyota169Running
73428Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord169Running
81748Parker KligermanBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet169Running
91692Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet169Running
10318Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota169Running
112725Brett MoffittAM RacingFord169Running
121021Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet169Running
132127Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet169Running
143126Kaz GralaSam Hunt RacingToyota169Running
15851Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet169Running
162031Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet169Running
17147Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet169Running
182491Josh BilickiDGM RacingChevrolet168Running
1948Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet168Running
20116Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet168Running
212838Joe Graf Jr.RSS RacingFord167Running
223535David StarrEmerling-Gase MotorsportsFord167Running
231945Jeffrey EarnhardtAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet167Running
24328Mason MasseySS-Green Light RacingChevrolet167Running
253043Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet167Running
26374Garrett SmithleyJD MotorsportsChevrolet167Running
272524Parker ChaseSam Hunt RacingToyota167Running
28296Brennan PooleJD MotorsportsChevrolet165Running
293653Akinori Ogata*Emerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet103Transmission
30267Mason Maggio*SS-Green Light RacingChevrolet102Electrical
313336Kyle WeathermanDGM RacingChevrolet97Accident
32222Blaine PerkinsOur MotorsportsChevrolet96Accident
33159Brandon JonesJR MotorsportsChevrolet91DVP
341878Anthony AlfredoB.J. McLeod MotorportsChevrolet90DVP
3592Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet88Accident
36698Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord88Accident
372339Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord87Accident
383844Greg Van AlstAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet62Accident
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
