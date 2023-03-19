NASCAR Xfinity Series

Austin Hill goes back-to-back in home race, Josh Williams walks away

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Austin Hill might have been the winner of Saturday’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but Josh Williams is the talk of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In one of the most bizarre events to occur in recent memory, Williams was metaphorically parked on lap 33 by NASCAR after debris from his car—sustained in a crash four laps earlier—fell off, to which he responded literally by parking the car along the start/finish line before getting out and walking away.

Under Section 8.8.9.I of the rulebook, NASCAR is permitted to penalise a driver “if a damaged vehicle elects not to enter pit road on the first opportunity or if a damaged vehicle exits pit road before sufficient repairs had been made and thereafter causes or extends a caution.”

He was eventually ordered to meet with officials and awaits a potential penalty, though various drivers like Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher have offered to cover any fine for him.

While Williams certainly stole the show, on-track drama expanded to the entire field as twelve cautions were flown, the most for the series at Atlanta. A crash occurred almost immediately when Joey Gase was turned just two laps in after Caesar Bacarella‘s axle broke and spun into him, setting the tone for the rest of the day. Williams was involved in the race’s third accident when Kyle Weatherman spun in front of him and Jeb Burton, causing the latter two to stack up and result in hood damage to Williams which came off while the race was still under yellow.

Frontrunners Justin Allgaier and Chandler Smith were also taken out in crashes, while series newcomer Chad Chastain spun for the first caution of Stage #2. Parker Retzlaff‘s wreck with two laps to go resulted in overtime.

Hill, winner of Stage #1, duelled with Parker Kligerman for the two-lap sprint. Daniel Hemric attempted to close in on the two in the final two corners before turning Kligerman and triggered yet another crash, with the sideways Kligerman hitting Hill but the leader was able to keep the car steady across the finish line.

It is his third win of 2023 in just five races. Hill had won at Atlanta, his home track, in 2022 while the victory adds to an already impressive portfolio of superspeedway(-style) success that includes back-to-back at Daytona.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1321Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet163Running
21111Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet163Running
3419Ryan TruexJoe Gibbs RacingToyota163Running
41348Parker KligermanBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet163Running
5598Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord163Running
61225Brett MoffittAM RacingFord163Running
798Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet163Running
8220John Hunter NemechekJoe Gibbs RacingToyota163Running
9101Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet163Running
101810Justin Haley*Kaulig RacingChevrolet163Running
111439Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord163Running
12800Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord163Running
13296Brennan PooleJD MotorsportsChevrolet163Running
141578Anthony AlfredoB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet163Running
152351Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet163Running
161627Jeb BurtonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet163Running
17118Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota163Running
183235Patrick EmerlingEmerling-Gase MotorsportsFord163Running
19219Brandon JonesJR MotorsportsChevrolet163Running
203508Gray GauldingSS-Green Light RacingChevrolet163Running
2172Sheldon CreedRIchard Childress RacingChevrolet163Running
223607Blaine PerkinsSS-Green Light RacingChevrolet163Running
232443Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet163Running
243791Chad ChastainDGM RacingChevrolet163Running
252738Joe Graf Jr.RSS RacingFord163Running
262628Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord161Running
271731Parker RetzlaffJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet154Accident
28616Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet127Rear Gear
29197Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet77Accident
302524Connor MosackSam Hunt RacingToyota69Accident
313045Sage KaramAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet43Radiator
322292Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet33Accident
332002Kyle WeathermanOur MotorsportsChevrolet26Accident
343144Jeffrey EarnhardtAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet11Accident
352826Kaz GralaSam Hunt RacingToyota11Accident
36344Garrett SmithleyJD MotorsportsChevrolet11Accident
373353Joey GaseEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet1Accident
383866Caesar BacarellaMBM MotorsportsChevrolet1Accident
DNQ74Dawson CramCHK RacingChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Share
Avatar photo
2513 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Auto Club Speedway's name deal expires

By
1 Mins read
When NASCAR returns to Fontana, California, the track located there will no longer be called Auto Club Speedway as its naming rights deal with American Automobile Association has expired.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Garrett Smithley to finish Xfinity season with JD Motorsports

By
1 Mins read
Garrett Smithley will replace Bayley Currey in the #4 JD Motorsports car for the rest of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity season.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Caesar Bacarella joins MBM for Atlanta Xfinity

By
1 Mins read
Alpha Prime Racing co-owner Caesar Bacarella will race for MBM Motorsports at Atlanta.