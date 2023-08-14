NASCAR Cup Series

Michael McDowell masterful in Indianapolis

By
Credit: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

When Michael McDowell scored his first career NASCAR Cup Series win at the 2021 Daytona 500, it came after slipping through a massive wreck on the final lap and holding a narrow advantage over Chase Elliott when the caution came out. Over two years later, McDowell beat Elliott and the field on raw speed alone as he navigated Indianapolis Motor Speedway‘s infield road course at a blistering pace to clinch a playoff spot.

McDowell led a race-high 54 of 82 laps, beginning the day with his maiden stage victory followed by runner-up in Stage #2 to Denny Hamlin. With road courses not having cautions between stages and the race being clean for the most part, pit strategy played a major role as McDowell opted to pit fifteen laps before Hamlin which allowed him to cycle back into the lead after Hamlin made his stop.

Although Elliott tried to catch up, he could not get anywhere near McDowell’s #34. The win is Front Row Motorsports‘ fourth and second outside of a superspeedway, but the only other non-plate win (Pocono in 2016 with Chris Buescher) was due to the race being shortened by fog.

“To win the Daytona 500, there’s not a lot of things that can top that. But this is a close second, and to have my family here with me, it’s very special,” said McDowell. “Obviously they couldn’t be there at Daytona (due to COVID-19 policies), and that was tough. But at the same time, we’ve been building and building at Front Row Motorsports and felt like we would have another opportunity to win a race, and I’m not going to lie, we cherry pick as a family which races we go to. We go to the ones that we think we can win, and we talk about it. We do, we talk about it as a family, like all right, we’re all going to be there, this is the weekend.

“If it didn’t happen this weekend, we’d go to Watkins Glen and say, ‘Aright, guys, this is the weekend.’ To have it all come together, it’s super special.”

McDowell had been straddling the playoff cut line, holding the sixteenth and final playoff spot entering Indianapolis. Elliott needs a win to qualify as he missed seven races due to injury and suspension, leaving him too far back to make it on points with just two races remaining.

Fortunately for Elliott, he figures to be the favourite entering Watkins Glen as a two-time winner there and leads all active drivers in road course victories with seven.

“I lost too much ground under that pit cycle and was trying to pace myself for the long haul,” Elliott explained. “It kind of had that green flag feel. I thought I did that, just needed to do a better job getting through traffic there.”

Aided by the aforementioned lack of stage breaks and single-car spins not being enough to merit one, the only caution of the race came on lap three when Justin Haley was hit by Joey Logano and sent into the tyre barrier. The Cup Series’ last race with just a single yellow flag was at Fontana in 2012, which was shortened by rain, while the caution-free 2002 Talladega fall race ran in its entirety.

The late Marvin Burke remains the only driver with a perfect record in the Cup Series after Chicago winner Shane van Gisbergen finished tenth in his second career start. The finish came two days after finishing nineteenth in his maiden Truck race (he switched from Cup to Truck points for the start as Cup drivers cannot enter the latter’s playoff rounds).

His Supercars Championship rival and current points leader Brodie Kostecki was twenty-second after starting at the back due to a qualifying crash. 24 Hours of Le Mans winners Mike Rockenfeller and Kamui Kobayashi respectively placed twenty-fourth and thirty-third, the latter having been punted by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in turn one. Jenson Button, who teamed up with Rockenfeller and his team owner Jimmie Johnson for NASCAR’s Le Mans entry in June, finished twenty-eighth; Button was also spun by Stenhouse, interestingly meaning the latter had taken out two Formula One alumni.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1434Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord82Running
239Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
3199Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet82Running
4245Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota82Running
5948Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
61314Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord82Running
71219Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota82Running
865Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
9720Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota82Running
10891Shane Van Gisbergen*Trackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet82Running
111717Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord82Running
121054Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota82Running
131612Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord82Running
143924William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
15202Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord82Running
16273Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet82Running
17211Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet82Running
181923Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota82Running
192511Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota82Running
20226Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord82Running
212421Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord82Running
221133Brodie KosteckiRichard Childress RacingChevrolet82Running
23384Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord81Running
243742Mike RockenfellerLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet81Running
253447Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet81Running
262616A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet81Running
273577Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet81Running
283115Jenson ButtonRick Ware RacingFord81Running
29147Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet81Running
302951Andy LallyRick Ware RacingFord81Running
313041Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingFord81Running
323278Josh Bilicki*Live Fast MotorsportsChevrolet81Running
332867Kamui Kobayashi*23XI RacingToyota81Running
341822Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord81Running
353643Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet81Running
3658Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet80Running
372338Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord80Running
381531Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet80Running
393310Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord79Running
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
