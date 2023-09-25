Off Road

2023 Championship Off-Road season ends with rain

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: CBS/Championship Off-Road

Championship Off-Road‘s first excursion outside the Midwestern United States was a short-lived affair as the inaugural weekend at MidAmerica Outdoors was cut short by rain on Sunday, but there was enough action on Saturday to finally crown the 2023 Pro class champions.

Headlining the seven top categories was Pro 4, where C.J. Greaves clinched his third consecutive class championship and eighth total. While Greaves was already cruising to the title with his six wins, Jimmy Henderson hoped to spoil the party before stalling late. Kyle Chaney, looking for his first win of the year, ended up spinning and losing the lead to Greaves. His cousin Kyle Greaves was the only other 2022 champion to successfully defend their title as he won in Pro Lite.

Greaves also claimed the Pro Stock SxS title with wins in all but four rounds. He could have gone three-for-three in Pro Turbo SxS if not for Chaney rebounding from his second-place campaign to beat Greaves by just nine points.

The Pro Turbo SxS gap tied with Pro SPEC for the narrowest of the Pro classes. Pro SPEC, now in its second year of operation with a much larger grid, saw a duel between class newcomer Chad Rayford and 2022 runner-up Nick Visser that ended with the former barely escaping with the title despite Visser winning in MAO.

Ronnie Anderson scored his maiden Pro 2 race victory, while Cory Winner clinched his first title after runner-up Mickey Thomas‘ tyre punctured.

Mark Steinhardt beat Billy Buth for the Pro Buggy title with six victories. Buth entered MAO as the points leader but crashed out on lap three while Steinhardt took the win.

Gray Leadbetter‘s Pro SPEC title defence ended with a third-place points finish. She joined the Greaves as the only 2022 Pro category champions to return to their class for 2023; Jerrett Brooks (Pro 2) retired from full-time competition after 2022, while Hamish Kelsey (Pro Turbo SxS) and Brock Heger (Pro Stock SxS) respectively returned to New Zealand and is focusing on SCORE International.

The Sportsman classes ended their season at Crandon in early September.

Saturday race winners

ClassWinner
Pro 4C.J. Greaves
Pro 2Ronnie Anderson
Pro Turbo SxSJeb Bootle
Pro LiteBrody Eggleston
Pro SPECNick Visser
Pro Stock SxSOwen VanEperen
Pro BuggyMark Steinhardt

Pro class champions

ClassDriverPointsRunner-UpPointsMargin
Pro 4C.J. Greaves591Jimmy Henderson55536
Pro 2Cory Winner573Mickey Thomas55221
Pro Turbo SxSKyle Chaney551C.J. Greaves5429
Pro LiteKyle Greaves591Trey Gibbs56328
Pro SPECChad Rayford597Nick Visser5889
Pro Stock SxSC.J. Greaves515Tyson Marquardt47441
Pro BuggyMark Steinhardt549Billy Buth52524
Share
Avatar photo
3112 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
Off Road

Dustin Jones wins in Can-Am Maverick R's racing debut

By
2 Mins read
The new Can-Am Maverick R is already a race winner after just one event when Dustin Jones won the Silver State 300. It is the first time a UTV won a Best In The Desert overall.
Off Road

New Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally to debut at Rebelle Rally

By
2 Mins read
Ford’s new 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally, designed to be the off-road variant in the Mach-E electric family, will make its racing début at the Rebelle Rally.
MotorcyclesOff Road

Gotland Grand National losing Tofta site amid Swedish Army activity

By
3 Mins read
The Gotland Grand National, the world’s largest enduro race, will no longer be held at Tofta shooting range after 2023 as the Swedish military increases exercises there amid the current global climate.