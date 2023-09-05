Off Road

Keegan Kincaid finally catches break with Crandon World Cup win

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: RACER

Since winning the 2021 Championship Off-Road Pro 2 championship, Keegan Kincaid has endured a difficult two years. He only scored a podium in his title defence before his 2023 has been nothing short of abysmal. However, he finally caught a break Sunday at the biggest short course race of the year when he dominated the Red Bull World Cup at Crandon International Raceway.

After starting on the front row alongside his fellow Pro 2 trucks, Kincaid took the lead going into the opening corner before the race was paused as the #12 of Extreme E driver Amanda Sorensen flipped just two corners into the race. The race eventually resumed and Kincaid never looked back, putting on his finest showing since his championship year to win the World Cup for the second time in three years.

“I haven’t got a holeshot all weekend long and really struggled,” Kincaid commented. “We came out and they threw the yellow on me, and I’m like, ‘Oh, that was my only one.’ We bunkered down, got our head down, these Cooper tyres are hooked up, we ran away and hid. I was scared for a while there.

“We were sending it. That was the hardest we were sending. We weren’t lifting off the skybox, we weren’t lifting off that. Hope it was a good show for everyone.”

Pro 4 drivers RJ Anderson, who won the Championship Off-Road race in his class on Saturday for the second time in 2023, and Doug Mittag joined Kincaid on the podium. Kincaid added he “wouldn’t want to share (the podium) with anybody but these two up here. These are two fun guys. We had some real fun on the track and off the track.”

Being a non-championship round and the largest short course race in the world, the World Cup typically attracts special names. Indeed, Extreme E had triple representation with Anderson, Sorensen, and Tanner Foust ahead of the next round in Sardinia in two weeks; Anderson and Sorensen are team-mates at Chip Ganassi Racing. Foust finished eighth in his third World Cup, beating Sorensen’s team-mate and NASCAR veteran Casey Mears by a spot. Mears finished eleventh and seventh in his Pro 2 début weekend, while Sorensen was twelfth and eleventh.

Jerett Brooks, the 2022 Pro 2 champion who retired at the end of the year, made his return only to be marred by mechanical problems after battling for the lead in both Saturday and Sunday races with Cory Winner. Winner went on to sweep the weekend before placing sixth in the World Cup.

Reigning World Cup winner C.J. Greaves notched his sixth Pro 4 win of the COR season on Sunday before his World Cup ended with a flat tyre. Greaves also had his six-race win streak in Pro Stock SxS end when Dave Mason Jr. claimed the Saturday race for his and Honda’s maiden COR triumph.

The Pro Lite and Super Buggy classes also had a combination race on Saturday that was won by Jordan Bernloehr. However, it was perhaps overshadowed by a massive wreck that forced a stoppage.

While the Pro classes end their season at MidAmerica Outdoors in late September, the Sportsman categories wrapped up at Crandon on Friday and Saturday.

Red Bull World Cup results

FinishNumberDriverClassLaps
14Keegan KincaidPro 210
237RJ AndersonPro 410
381Doug MittagPro 410
491Kyle ChaneyPro 410
535Cole MamerPro 410
667Cory WinnerPro 210
796Troy CoxPro 210
834Tanner FoustPro 210
925Casey MearsPro 210
1073Kyle CooperPro 210
1198Patrick DenisPro 49
1243Bob BrandPro 48
1352Ronnie AndersonPro 27
1413Jay SchaeferPro 27
1544Jimmy HendersonPro 46
1693John HoltgerPro 24
1715Andrew CarlsonPro 44
1811Adrian CenniPro 44
1933C.J. GreavesPro 43
2012Amanda SorensenPro 20
2177Jerett BrooksPro 20
2210Travis Milhausen Jr.Pro 20

Class winners

Pro

ClassSaturday WinnerSunday Winner
Pro 4RJ AndersonC.J. Greaves
Pro 2Cory WinnerCory Winner
Pro Turbo SxSC.J. GreavesRobert Loire
Pro LiteKyle GreavesKyle Greaves
Pro SPECNick VisserChad Rayford
Pro Stock SxSDave Mason Jr.Owen VanEperen
Pro BuggyBilly ButhMichael Meister

Sportsman

ClassFriday WinnerSaturday Winner
Pro Am SxSKolton KrajicekKolton Krajicek
570 SxSBryce Powers
Super Stock TruckBen HoltgerJoe Maciosek
Sportsman SxSBenjamin HeitingBryce Carlson
1600 Single BuggyMichael SeefeldtConnor Schulz
170/200 SxSRaymond Deininger
Mod KartCarter Vanden Heuvel
Short Course KartWesley Vande Voort
Youth SxSLibby Nielsen*Libby Nielsen
1600 Light BuggyConnor SchulzConnor Schulz
Stock TruckKyle AmbroziakKyle Ambroziak
* – Run on Thursday
Share
Avatar photo
3045 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
Off Road

Brooks, Mears, Sorensen join Crandon Pro 2 field

By
3 Mins read
Championship Off-Road Pro 2 champion Jerett Brooks will come out of retirement for Crandon, while NASCAR veteran Casey Mears and Extreme E driver Amanda Sorensen make their series débuts.
Off Road

2024 Can-Am Maverick R "not a race car" but boasts power

By
2 Mins read
The 2024 Can-Am Maverick R was a five-year development, meeting Best In The Desert size regulations and featuring a very unique suspension and dual-clutch transmission.
Off Road

Seth Quintero records South Racing's first U.S. win at Vegas to Reno

By
2 Mins read
A week before the World Rally-Raid round in Argentina, Seth Quintero beat his Red Bull W2RC team-mate Mitch Guthrie for the UTV overall win at the Vegas to Reno.